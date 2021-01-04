State aid for North Platte's rail park and 'consumption tax' among priorities for 2021 Unicam session

Working to enable state aid for a proposed industrial “rail park” near Hershey will be among North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s top personal priorities in the 2021 Legislature.

Other bills on regional senators’ agendas include a plan by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes to collect more money from out-of-state visitors to Lake McConaughy and Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s renewed push to replace most current state and local taxes with a “consumption tax.”

Groene said he’s working with North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. leaders to refine the rail-park proposal he offered in August, toward the end of the coronavirus-delayed 2020 session.

As described then, it would have allowed nonprofit economic development corporations in counties of less than 100,000 people to ask the state to match up to $10 million in local funds to build a rail park.

North Platte chamber leaders have secured five-year purchase options for a rail-park site just east of Hershey’s current city limits and between the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and U.S. Highway 30.

Design work is proceeding on the site, which U.P. leaders helped identify to cause minimum disruption at nearby Bailey Yard.