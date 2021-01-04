State aid for North Platte's rail park and 'consumption tax' among priorities for 2021 Unicam session

Working to enable state aid for a proposed industrial “rail park” near Hershey will be among North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene’s top personal priorities in the 2021 Legislature.
Other bills on regional senators’ agendas include a plan by Venango Sen. Dan Hughes to collect more money from out-of-state visitors to Lake McConaughy and Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman’s renewed push to replace most current state and local taxes with a “consumption tax.”
Groene said he’s working with North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. leaders to refine the rail-park proposal he offered in August, toward the end of the coronavirus-delayed 2020 session.
As described then, it would have allowed nonprofit economic development corporations in counties of less than 100,000 people to ask the state to match up to $10 million in local funds to build a rail park.
North Platte chamber leaders have secured five-year purchase options for a rail-park site just east of Hershey’s current city limits and between the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and U.S. Highway 30.
Design work is proceeding on the site, which U.P. leaders helped identify to cause minimum disruption at nearby Bailey Yard.
Groene, who will leave his District 42 seat in two years due to term limits, said he’ll also try once more to pass a bill clarifying that the NCORPE water augmentation project can sell its land without losing its water rights.
Many Lincoln County residents have pushed to return the 19,500-acre site of the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project to private ownership and the county’s property tax rolls.
NCORPE leaders “can do it now, but they’re being misled” by critics, Groene said.
The Upper and Lower Republican Natural Resources Districts firmly oppose selling the land, saying it would risk a contrary court decision crippling NCORPE’s ability to pump groundwater into the Republican River basin to meet Nebraska’s legal obligations to Kansas.
The Twin Platte and Middle Republican NRDs, both of which include parts of Lincoln County, have been less skeptical about selling the land.
Hughes, outgoing Natural Resources Committee chairman, said he’ll propose adding an option for out-of-state park permits aimed at McConaughy’s thousands of Colorado visitors every summer.
At present, anyone can buy permits good at any state Game and Parks Commission area. Nonresidents pay more than residents.
That wouldn’t change for Nebraskans, Hughes said.
But his bill would establish three types of out-of-state permits: one limited to Lake McConaughy and neighboring Lake Ogallala; one for all Game and Parks sites except those two lakes; and one for all sites statewide.
Most proceeds from out-of-state Lake Mac-Lake Ogallala permits would be dedicated to improving Game and Parks facilities at both lakes, he said.
That would address issues raised in early 2020 when Game and Parks proposed sharply limiting public access at McConaughy.
The commission relented after hundreds from Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado protested at a pre-COVID-19 open house that January.
Though the lakes on either side of Kingsley Dam are Nebraska’s No. 2 tourist attraction, “we’re not capitalizing on that to the extent that we should,” Hughes said. “By improving their infrastructure, that’s economic development.”
Erdman, whose District 47 includes Keith County and much of the Panhandle, indicated he’ll devote his energy to abolishing property, income and state sales taxes in favor of separate state and local consumption taxes on purchases and services.
It’s the best and only long-term solution to Nebraskans’ tax headaches, said Erdman, who added that he won’t reintroduce his stalled 2019 bill to tax farm and ranch land by its income capacity instead of recent land sales.
“The consumption tax fixes that by eliminating the (county) assessors and the (state) Property Tax Division,” said the former Morrill County commissioner.
Among the rest of west central Nebraska’s five-member Unicameral delegation:
» Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams said he wants to expand statewide a Douglas County-Boys Town pilot program that helps schools set up phone lines to take anonymous tips if a student is threatening suicide or violence against others.
» While declining to elaborate on specific ideas, Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said he’s looking at bills “to reduce property taxes, reducing income tax, cut the bureaucratic headache for our ag producers and protect property rights.”