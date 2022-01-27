State allots grant for Hayes County bridge replacement

LINCOLN — Replacement of an aging bridge over Red Willow Creek on the Hayes-Frontier county line has been chosen for state assistance by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The bridge was one of 17 chosen in the sixth annual list of County Bridge Match Program awards. The program was established under a law signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2016.

NDOT will provide 55% of the funding to replace 38 bridges in 20 counties, up to a maximum of $200,000, the agency said in a press release. County governments are responsible for the rest.

The Red Willow Creek bridge lies 12½ miles east and 7½ miles south of Hayes Center, near Red Willow County’s border with both Hayes and Frontier counties.

A concrete box culvert will take the bridge’s place, according to the NDOT press release.