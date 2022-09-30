State and district GOP candidates to take part in Sunday's 'Big Red Roundup'

Gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen is scheduled to be one of about a dozen state and district-level GOP candidates who will be part of Sunday’s “Big Red Roundup” in North Platte.

The event is scheduled to run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Best Western Plus North Platte Inn and Suites, 3201 S. Jeffers St.

It is sponsored by the Republican parties in Arthur, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Dawson, Dundy, Furnas, Grant, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow and Thomas counties.

Carol Friesen, the chair of the Lincoln County Republican Party, said the event is not “a fundraiser or just a series of speeches, but an opportunity for voters to connect with the GOP candidates in important state and district races.”

Door prizes will be available for those in attendance.

Robert Evnen, who is running for re-election as secretary of state, is scheduled to be at the event as well as Mike Hilgers and John Murante, candidates for state attorney general and treasurer, respectively.

Rep. Adrian Smith of the U.S. 3rd Congressional District is expected to take part, as are state Legislature candidates Chris Bruns and Mike Jacobson (District 42), Dave Murman (District 38) and Teresa Ibach (District 44); public service commission candidate Kevin Stocker; University of Nebraska regent candidate Kathy Wilmot; state school board candidate Elizabeth Tegtmeier; and NPPD board director candidates Bill Hoyt and David Gale.