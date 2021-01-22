State Auditor's Office completes second annual audit for Lincoln County

Lincoln County has continued to seek state government auditors’ advice for the past year and a half since county commissioners removed the previous county treasurer in 2019.

The Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts office included fresh recommendations to improve the county’s fiscal procedures when it released its audit of the county’s books for the 2019-20 fiscal year on Dec. 29.

That was the county’s second consecutive annual audit — and third set of recommendations — by Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office since the County Board invoked a little-used 1879 law to unseat former Treasurer Lorie Koertner in May 2019.

In a partial “attestation” of county funds after that decision, Janssen’s staff noted several failures to perform required treasurer’s duties. Commissioners cited those in confirming Koertner’s dismissal after a July 2019 hearing.

Following that experience, commissioners voted to have the State Auditor’s Office do the 2018-19 audit rather than farm it out as usual to a private firm, Chairman Kent Weems said.

“We’ll probably go back to a private firm next year,” he said. “But they were so helpful with that (audit process), and it was really constructive criticism (we got) from their office.”