 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Auditor's Office completes second annual audit for Lincoln County
0 comments
featured

State Auditor's Office completes second annual audit for Lincoln County

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

Lincoln County has continued to seek state government auditors’ advice for the past year and a half since county commissioners removed the previous county treasurer in 2019.

The Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts office included fresh recommendations to improve the county’s fiscal procedures when it released its audit of the county’s books for the 2019-20 fiscal year on Dec. 29.

That was the county’s second consecutive annual audit — and third set of recommendations — by Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office since the County Board invoked a little-used 1879 law to unseat former Treasurer Lorie Koertner in May 2019.

In a partial “attestation” of county funds after that decision, Janssen’s staff noted several failures to perform required treasurer’s duties. Commissioners cited those in confirming Koertner’s dismissal after a July 2019 hearing.

Following that experience, commissioners voted to have the State Auditor’s Office do the 2018-19 audit rather than farm it out as usual to a private firm, Chairman Kent Weems said.

“We’ll probably go back to a private firm next year,” he said. “But they were so helpful with that (audit process), and it was really constructive criticism (we got) from their office.”

Though a state-performed audit cost more than one by a private firm, he said, the County Board stuck with Janssen’s office one more year “to make sure we were staying consistent and everything and doing things the way we should.”

Neither the 2019 attestation preceding Koertner’s dismissal nor the state’s subsequent annual audits found evidence of missing funds or criminal wrongdoing in any Lincoln County office.

But the full 2018-19 and 2019-20 audits faulted what the latter audit called “a lack of segregation of accounting functions among various county offices and personnel.”

Commissioners control several county offices directly. The others are run by separately elected “row officials” — the county clerk, treasurer, assessor and so on — whom state law makes chiefly responsible for running their own offices.

The state audits, however, cited examples from both types of offices in which a single employee approves and records transactions and maintains custody of the funds that office receives.

It’s safer to split up those jobs “so no one individual is capable of handling all phases of a transaction from beginning to end” and thus able to misuse funds, Assistant Deputy State Auditor Deann Haffner wrote in both audits.

She also noted that Lincoln County officials replied they must balance the benefits of doing so with the cost to taxpayers.

“We recommend the county review this situation,” Haffner wrote in the latest audit. But “as always, the county must weigh the cost of hiring additional personnel vs. the benefit of a proper segregation of duties.”

Weems said county officials “were encouraged by the fact there were no significant issues” in the state’s two full annual audits.

But they’ve all been reminded since Koertner’s dismissal of “the scope of money held by the Treasurer’s Office” and the reliance on that office by other local governments, he said.

“I think it raised awareness throughout the region and state that we need to be more diligent and make darn sure we get things right.”

The 2020 Legislature passed a law mandating annual continuing education for city, county and village treasurers, inspired in part by Lincoln County’s experience.

During her 2019 hearing, Koertner — also a former Webster County treasurer — said she hadn’t taken advantage of such classes offered by the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

More Coverage

Following are recommendations from the Nebraska State Auditor’s Office in its 2019-20 audit of Lincoln County government to “improve the internal control over financial reporting or result in operational efficiencies.”

To read specific findings for various offices in the county’s 2018-19 and 2019-20 audits, click here.

Countywide

» All county offices should have “a proper segregation of duties” in handling money “so no one individual is capable of handling all phases of a transaction from beginning to end.”

However, “as always, the county must weigh the cost of hiring additional personnel vs. the benefit of a proper segregation of duties.”

» The county should “ensure the County Board approves all transfers and disbursements prior to their occurrence” and monitor its budget status “to avoid incurring expenses in excess of the amount budgeted.”

The Auditor’s Office comment referred to two transfers between road funds by the Treasurer’s Office done without commissioners’ approval.

In an official response printed in the audit report, current County Treasurer Shelli Franzen said she moved the money after learning it had been “receipted into the wrong fund.”

But she hadn’t realized commissioners had to approve her fix, Franzen wrote the Auditor’s Office.

County Board offices

» The county Department of Roads should “ensure that receipts or receipt logs are maintained whenever the office collects funds.”

That department’s leaders told the State Auditor’s Office that they have the receipts but are “implementing a different procedure” to log and maintain receipts of funds every month.

» The county should “ensure that designated county personnel are authorized signers on any bank account utilizing the county’s tax identification number.”

Related recommendations include making sure that the County Board or county treasurer “is apprised of such account’s activity” and all spending of public funds is “subject to the county’s claim and warrant process” and is “adequately documented” as being correct.

The Auditor’s Office comments refer to an account for the county’s Dive Rescue Team, which is supervised by county commissioners.

Row officials

» The county clerk, county sheriff and county attorney should “ensure checks qualifying as unclaimed property are remitted to the state treasurer in accordance with state statute.”

» The Sheriff’s Office should “implement monthly fund-balancing procedures” for its accounts, “remit excess funds to the appropriate parties,” ensure it’s handling fees “in accordance with state statute” and “ensure a periodic reconciliation of the petty cash funds.”

» The County Attorney’s Office likewise should balance its accounts each month and send fees to the county treasurer in a timely manner.

» The Clerk of the District Court’s Office should review its “overdue case account report ... on an ongoing, timely basis,” document its review and collect or write off fees or have a judge decide whether to waive them.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News