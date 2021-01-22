State Auditor's Office completes second annual audit for Lincoln County

Lincoln County has continued to seek state government auditors’ advice for the past year and a half since county commissioners removed the previous county treasurer in 2019.
The Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts office included fresh recommendations to improve the county’s fiscal procedures when it released its audit of the county’s books for the 2019-20 fiscal year on Dec. 29.
That was the county’s second consecutive annual audit — and third set of recommendations — by Auditor Charlie Janssen’s office since the County Board invoked a little-used 1879 law to unseat former Treasurer Lorie Koertner in May 2019.
In a partial “attestation” of county funds after that decision, Janssen’s staff noted several failures to perform required treasurer’s duties. Commissioners cited those in confirming Koertner’s dismissal after a July 2019 hearing.
Following that experience, commissioners voted to have the State Auditor’s Office do the 2018-19 audit rather than farm it out as usual to a private firm, Chairman Kent Weems said.
“We’ll probably go back to a private firm next year,” he said. “But they were so helpful with that (audit process), and it was really constructive criticism (we got) from their office.”
Though a state-performed audit cost more than one by a private firm, he said, the County Board stuck with Janssen’s office one more year “to make sure we were staying consistent and everything and doing things the way we should.”
Neither the 2019 attestation preceding Koertner’s dismissal nor the state’s subsequent annual audits found evidence of missing funds or criminal wrongdoing in any Lincoln County office.
But the full 2018-19 and 2019-20 audits faulted what the latter audit called “a lack of segregation of accounting functions among various county offices and personnel.”
Commissioners control several county offices directly. The others are run by separately elected “row officials” — the county clerk, treasurer, assessor and so on — whom state law makes chiefly responsible for running their own offices.
The state audits, however, cited examples from both types of offices in which a single employee approves and records transactions and maintains custody of the funds that office receives.
It’s safer to split up those jobs “so no one individual is capable of handling all phases of a transaction from beginning to end” and thus able to misuse funds, Assistant Deputy State Auditor Deann Haffner wrote in both audits.
She also noted that Lincoln County officials replied they must balance the benefits of doing so with the cost to taxpayers.
“We recommend the county review this situation,” Haffner wrote in the latest audit. But “as always, the county must weigh the cost of hiring additional personnel vs. the benefit of a proper segregation of duties.”
Weems said county officials “were encouraged by the fact there were no significant issues” in the state’s two full annual audits.
But they’ve all been reminded since Koertner’s dismissal of “the scope of money held by the Treasurer’s Office” and the reliance on that office by other local governments, he said.
“I think it raised awareness throughout the region and state that we need to be more diligent and make darn sure we get things right.”
The 2020 Legislature passed a law mandating annual continuing education for city, county and village treasurers, inspired in part by Lincoln County’s experience.
During her 2019 hearing, Koertner — also a former Webster County treasurer — said she hadn’t taken advantage of such classes offered by the Nebraska Association of County Officials.