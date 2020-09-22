State directed health measure 'doubles down on masks' as way to prevent spread of COVID-19

Nebraska officials made it clear Monday that masks, or a lack of them, should be taken into account when deciding whether to quarantine schoolkids.

A new state “directed health measure” that took effect Monday puts teeth behind local health guidance North Platte school Superintendent Ron Hanson has cited in explaining why his district has mandated masks inside school buildings.

State leaders clarified how health officials should deal with students who have had close contact in school with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a classroom, if the person who tested positive was not wearing a mask, or if the other students were not wearing masks, then the students with “close contact” would have to quarantine while the person who tests positive isolates.

But if everyone in the classroom was wearing a mask, including the person who tested positive, then the others don’t need to quarantine, according to the new directed health measure.

Those who had contact can, instead, self-monitor.

A “close contact” for school-age children is defined as being within 6 feet for at least 15 minutes of a person who tested positive.