State Farm Trail’s completion marks 30-year North Platte milestone

It’s taken three decades for North Platte to grow a trails network stretching from Scout’s Rest Ranch nearly unbroken Lake Maloney’s south end.

Finishing the trail along West State Farm Road was a special challenge, North Platte Trails Network board member Judy Pederson said as a half-mile-long, gap-closing stretch north of the street opened Thursday.

“This has been a long time coming,” Pederson said in remarks before an afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony drawing some 30 community leaders to Valley Christian Church.

“Eric Seacrest and I had a joke — which wasn’t too funny — that we wouldn’t live long enough to see this (section) happen.”

But it did happen, with Seacrest’s Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation, the city of North Platte, Lincoln County, the Twin Platte Natural Resources District, the Union Pacific Railroad and Great Plains Health also pitching in.

“It’s been 20-plus years, and we need to celebrate what’s been accomplished by this trail,” Pederson said.

More than 20 miles of hiking, biking or walking paths have been completed since the Centennial Park Trail and the eastern part of the State Farm Trail were built in the early 1990s.

And the Trails Network isn’t done by any means, Pederson said.

The group’s next goals are to complete a multi-use trail around Iron Horse Lake at the main Interstate 80 interchange and an off-road segment along West Halligan Drive up to U.S. Highway 83.

Pederson said members also want an unpaved trail from U.S. 83 up Dodge Hill to connect with “Whitaker’s Way,” a similarly unpaved route named for the late North Platte mayor and running enthusiast Jim Whitaker.

The south end of Whitaker’s Way stops at North Lake Road, near Lake Maloney’s southeast shore. Walkers, hikers and bikers have to use that road to reach the Lake Maloney Trail, which runs from the NPPD Canal inlet along the lake’s southwest shore.

Before Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, Lori Bergman and Jeff Caldwell presented $1,250 to the Trails Network from a July 10 pancake feed during the recent Platte River Cruise Night festival.

Among the first users of the new State Farm Trail segment were Bruce Solko and his family. Bruce's wife, Reba, died in May 2021.

The Solko family sponsored the recent installation of a green and yellow memorial bench in Reba’s name along the trail near St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Bruce Solko and his son, Bryan, said Reba joined them, Bryan’s sister Lisa Kackmeister and her grandchildren in safety patrols on State Farm Road during the Platte River Fitness Series’ annual Autumn River Run.

“She loved to be out here when we were helping, seeing the people and enjoying the trails and being able to give back to the community because they’ve been so good to us,” Bruce Solko said.

Completion of the trail’s new segment means participants in this fall’s half-marathon won’t have to run on State Farm Road itself, Pederson said.

The bench’s colors aren’t tied to the 19th-century St. Pat’s Cemetery, though “it fits” given the North Platte Catholic school’s colors, Bruce Solko said.

“I worked at John Deere for her dad (Ron Seybold). That’s how we met,” he said. Reba also was a Green Bay Packers fan, he added.