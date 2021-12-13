State Patrol: A third of 33 businesses inspected in Cherry, Custer, Dawson counties sold alcohol to a minor

About a third of 33 businesses in Cherry, Custer and Dawson counties inspected last week by the Nebraska State Patrol sold alcohol to a minor.

The businesses included restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores and bars.

Four of the 10 businesses that were inspected in Custer County Dec. 7 sold alcohol to a minor. Only one business failed to check the minor’s identification.

Three businesses sold alcohol to a minor among the 12 that were inspected in Dawson County Friday. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

Then three of 11 businesses in Cherry County that were investigated Saturday were found to be noncompliant. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.