State Patrol responds to more than 500 incidents over two-day winter storm

The Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 500 incidents, including 306 on Thursday, during the winter storm that hit the state this week.

Troopers also assisted 211 motorists Wednesday, according to a state patrol media release.

“This week’s snow, ice and cold have played a major factor in the ability to travel,” Col. John Bolduc, the State Patrol superintendent, said in the release. “Our troopers and dispatchers have worked together with (Nebraska Department of Transportation) teams and several other agencies to help and even rescue stranded motorists over the last two days.”

Troopers responded to a call Thursday night in Dawes County of two motorists stranded on a county road near the South Dakota border.

After multiple unsuccessful attempts to rescue the motorists using track vehicles and plows, members of the Oglala Sioux Tribe Search and Rescue used snowmobiles to reach them and transport them to safety.

The patrol reminds the public to use 511.nebraska.gov to track road and traffic conditions through the holiday weekend, and to have a full tank of gas and a winter survival kit in the vehicle.