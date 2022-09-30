State property tax relief can't ensure a lower bill than last year's

There’s no question that Nebraska’s trio of state property tax credits — if they’re all claimed — will keep Nebraskans’ net 2022 tax bills much lower than they otherwise would be.

But they may not be lower than last year’s net property tax bill. Or even as low as their total bill was 16 years ago.

The Telegraph’s final 2022 installment of its annual “budget season” coverage looks at the degree to which the state credits implemented in 2007, 2020 and this year blunt the effect of North Platte local governments’ property tax bills.

Together, those three credits would lower Nebraska property owners’ tax bills by 22.4% for 2022 taxes payable in 2023, based on figures state officials announced earlier this month.

Our previous “tax tracker” story Thursday reported that gross 2022 tax bills will go up for the three homes we track each year, based on newly approved 2022-23 budgets for the eight governments serving their owners.

Home 1, north of the Union Pacific tracks, will face a $2,398.40 bill before credits. That’s $147.59 more than in 2021.

The gross tax bill will be $2,233.09 — $76.96 higher than last year — for Home 2, south of the tracks and near Westfield Shopping Center.

Home 3, south and west of Home 2, would pay $208.77 more in 2022 taxes if the state credits didn’t exist. Its gross tax bill will be $6,057.80.

That hasn’t been the end of the story for some time now.

State senators, who imposed lids on local budget and tax-rate growth in 1996, turned to more direct tax relief with the 2007 Property Tax Credit Fund.

Its proceeds go to counties, which reduce property owners’ total tax rate by an amount the Department of Revenue’s Property Assessment Division sets based on the fund’s annual balance.

After statewide complaints about property taxes continued through the 2010s, the 2020 Legislature took a more indirect approach with the separate Property Tax Incentive Fund.

Instead of funneling more money to further lower net local tax rates, Legislative Bill 1107 established a state income tax credit for a part of property owners’ school district tax bills.

After offsetting 6% of school tax bills in 2020, the credit’s percentage quadrupled to 25.3% last year and 30% for 2022.

Finally, senators included a similar income tax credit based on community college property taxes in passing LB 873 last spring. It will also offer a 30% credit in its initial year, Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced.

If Nebraska property owners don’t actually owe income taxes in a given year, the state will pay them the school and community-college credits.

One catch: While property owners automatically receive the original tax-rate discount, they must claim the school and now the community-college credits when they do their 2022 income taxes.

Many Nebraskans failed to claim the school credit in 2020, 2021 or both, although they still can, Ricketts said during a Sept. 13 visit to Ogallala.

Since 1969, some Nebraskans also have been eligible for a “homestead exemption,” another direct property tax discount. Like the income tax credits, it must be applied for each year.

Homeowners are eligible, according to the Revenue Department, if they’re 65 or older or have developmental or permanent physical disabilities.

Honorably discharged but 100% disabled veterans also are eligible, as are their unremarried widows or widowers if the service member died on active duty or from a service-related disability.

Among The Telegraph’s three sample homes, only Home 2 — the one near Westfield — has received homestead exemptions at any point since 2006.

A previous owner claimed the exemption in 2010, and the current owners did likewise in 2021, according to the Nebraska Taxes Online website.

Claiming a 2021 homestead exemption cut Home 2’s net tax bill last year to no more than $102.32, based only on that exemption and the direct discount from the Property Tax Credit Fund.

Since it’s too early for any of our sample homes’ owners to claim 2022 school or community college tax credits, this year’s figures on the accompanying chart assume that all three will claim those credits but none receives a homestead exemption.

As the chart shows, the state credits couldn’t guarantee lower net tax bills for all three.

Home 1, the north-side home, can receive 2022 tax credits totaling $537.02 if its owners claim both of their income tax credits.

But that still leaves them with a net tax bill of $1,861.38 — $32.02 higher than their net 2021 bill.

Like other homes north of the Union Pacific tracks, Home 1’s taxable value went up 7% this year compared with 4% for homes south of the tracks.

Home 2’s net 2022 tax bill would be $1,733.08 — $500.01 below its gross bill — if its owners receive all three of the newer tax credits.

If they remained eligible for and claimed a 2022 homestead exemption, the net tax-bill figure naturally would be far lower.

Finally, Home 3’s net 2022 property tax bill would fall to $4,701.41 with the Property Tax Credit Fund discount and the two income tax credits applied. That’s $1,356.39 less than its gross tax bill.

One last fact emerges from The Telegraph’s 2022 “tax tracker” analysis: Even the millions of state dollars now being thrown into property tax credits aren’t always enough to lower effective property tax bills over the long term.

Home 1’s current owners would pay $133.34 more in net 2022 taxes than their predecessors paid in 2006.

Home 2’s owners, unless they’ve claimed a 2022 homestead exemption, would pay $109.36 more than its previous owners paid 16 years ago.

And Home 3’s net 2022 tax bill — assuming the school and community college credits are claimed — would be just $24.77 less today.