State rests in Kathleen Jourdan murder trial in Dawson County

LEXINGTON — The state Tuesday rested its case against an Omaha woman accused of killing her husband in June 2020, while the defense called the man’s ex-wife to the stand to testify that he had abused her.

Kathleen Jourdan, now 33, of Omaha, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She has claimed she acted in self-defense.

Dawson County Attorney Elizabeth Waterman is prosecuting the case. Brian Davis and Brian Copley are representing Jourdan.

Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Jeffrey Van Stelton was recalled to the stand, and the jury heard several video and audio clips of Kathleen and Joshua Jourdan arguing.

In a Feb. 17, 2019, audio clip recorded on Joshua’s cellphone, he asks her to apologize for kicking him and says, “I cannot be here if you are getting physical.”

A 30-minute audio clip from March 20, 2019, also recorded on Joshua’s cellphone, involves a dispute between him and Kathleen at his parents’ home in Washington state. In the clip, Joshua alleges Kathleen is intoxicated and asks his parents not to let her in the house.

Later in the clip, Kathleen tries to enter the home but is blocked by Joshua’s mother, Lisa Jourdan. “You were aggressive in my home,” Lisa says to Kathleen.

Van Stelton also read a Facebook conversation Kathleen had with a friend on April 3, 2019, in which she says she has been sober for two weeks and admits drinking after the couple’s infant daughter, Amelia, died of SIDS. Kathleen also characterizes herself as a “violent drunk.”

In another Facebook conversation on April 19, 2019, between Kathleen and her mother, she admits hitting Joshua.

There were also two voicemails recovered from Joshua’s phone in which Kathleen asks him not to divorce her and to try to make things work for their two children.

The defense called Jessica Jourdan, Joshua’s ex-wife, to the stand. Jessica said they were married from August 2006 to December 2010.

She characterized the marriage as “pretty good” in the beginning but said it became strained as time drew on. By the end of the marriage, Jessica said, Joshua started to become physically abusive.

After one argument, Jessica said, she attempted to leave to go for a walk and calm down. She said Joshua followed her outside and pushed her to the ground, where he held an arm across her neck.

“I didn’t know what he was going to do,” Jessica said.

After the incident, Joshua apologized, saying it wouldn’t happen again, Jessica said. She noted it would have been hard for her to leave him as they had a child and were living in Washington, away from her support networks.

Jessica later filed for legal separation and had set up a bed in another room. She said she once woke up to Joshua shining his pistol’s tactical light in her face. She was 4 months pregnant at the time.

Jessica said Joshua claimed he was only using the gun for the flashlight, but she said she was “scared for her life.”

During a weekend Catholic divorce reconciliation program the couple attended when Jessica was 7 months pregnant, she said, he sexually penetrated her without her consent.

After the assault, Jessica said Joshua told her “that’s what I got for not listening to him.” Soon after their child was born, Jessica filed for divorce and was granted full custody of their two daughters.

During cross-examination, Jessica said she did not report the sexual assault to law enforcement because “I just wanted to be done with it, to be away from him.”