State Sen. Mike Groene resigns, denies allegations that he shared inappropriate photos of aide

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said Friday he’s resigning from the Legislature after allegations that he shared inappropriate photos of a female aide from his state laptop computer.
The District 42 senator, serving his eighth and final year due to term limits, denied wrongdoing but announced his decision to quit in a text to The Telegraph.
“I never made any sexual advances or harassed the woman in seven years of off-and-on working for me. And she is not claiming I did,” Groene said.
“I made the mistake of taking pictures during office hours of my staff. I am not going to drag my wife, family and friends through the fight it would take to defend myself.
“I am resigning and dropping out of politics completely. Life is too short. I need to focus on eternity.”
Groene, 66, confirmed he also will withdraw from the District 7 race for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
He had entered that race earlier this week against Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg, who also is term-limited. Sixteen-year Regent Bob Phares of North Platte is retiring at year’s end.
Groene earlier told the Nebraska Examiner, a nonprofit news outlet, that he had submitted his resignation to Gov. Pete Ricketts and the governor had accepted it.
“I spoke with Sen. Mike Groene earlier this afternoon, and we both agreed it was best for him to resign,” Ricketts said later Friday in a brief press release.
The governor must appoint a successor to finish the last months of Groene’s Unicameral term, which runs until Jan. 4, 2023.
Three candidates have filed to succeed Groene in District 42: retired Great Plains Health CEO Mel McNea, Lincoln County Commissioner Chris Bruns and Brenda Fourtner. All are from North Platte.
Bruns told The Telegraph that Groene, who had endorsed him as his successor, had texted him to tell him of his resignation.
“My reaction is I’m shocked,” he said. “I haven’t had time to digest all of the information yet ...
“I wish him luck in his future endeavors. He’s done a lot for this community.”
McNea declined comment in an email Friday evening, while Fourtner said that “I pray for a forensic audit to be done on his computer and phone. There are a lot of unknowns at this point.”
She added: “I pray that people have the Christian values that tell them not to judge, lest they be judged as well.”
Someone must have considered Groene a threat “having just announced his run for regent,” Fourtner said.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb disclosed the allegations against Groene and called on him to resign in an email earlier Friday.
“This is despicable and the latest in a string of inappropriate behavior by Republican officials,” Kleeb said. “Groene should resign and the public deserves to know all the other senators or staff involved.”
Nebraska Examiner reported that Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, chairman of the Legislature’s Executive Board, confirmed Friday afternoon that a workplace harassment complaint had been lodged against Groene and it was being taken “very seriously.”
That followed a report by Nebraska Sunrise News that Kristina Konecko, who had worked on and off for Groene for six years, had lodged a complaint over photos of herself she had discovered on Groene’s laptop computer.
Konecko, according to Sunrise News, considered the photos inappropriate.
“The pictures appeared to have been taken by Groene and then emailed from him to other parties with email captions of a sexual nature,” the website reported.
Konecko declined to comment to the Examiner but described the photos to the Sunrise News as “objectifying and demeaning.”
Some of the photos, the Sunrise News account continued, were “zoom-close-ups of provocative body parts with explicit subject lines.”
Groene told the Examiner Friday that he had taken some individual photos of Konecko in his office, but he denied that they were sexual in nature.
He said that they depicted her full body, not “body parts” as has been claimed. “There were not pictures that were zoomed in or anything,” he told the Examiner.
“In today’s world, if you want to take a picture of someone, you should say ‘I’m taking a picture.’ But I didn’t, and I apologized for it.”
He told the Examiner that legislative IT workers had gone through his computer and discovered nothing that would be considered sexually inappropriate.
He said he had given Konecko access to his personal computer to screen and “clean up” unwanted emails.
That’s when she discovered the photos, according to the Examiner account.
Groene maintained to the Examiner that he had never treated the legislative aide as a “sexual object.”
He said he had taken about 20 photographs of Konecko with other visitors to his office, including his wife, but said he had also taken a few of his aide individually.
“She’s kind of a strait-laced person, and I guess I did something I shouldn’t have,” Groene told the Examiner.
About three or four weeks ago, the senator said, he was informed that Konecko was offended after discovering the photographs. That, Groene said, is when he apologized.
“I made a mistake,” he later told the Omaha World-Herald. “I’m just sad she didn’t confront me about it.”
Asked why he took them, he said: “Just stupid. I just did — stupid.”
Groene’s west central Nebraska Unicameral colleagues — Williams, Hughes, Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman and Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer — all declined to comment in response to a Telegraph inquiry.
Groene, a regional farm equipment salesman, came to prominence locally as chairman of the Western Nebraska Taxpayers Association and statewide as a co-founder of the Platte Institute.
He defeated Roric Paulman of Sutherland in 2014 to succeed two-term District 42 Sen. Tom Hansen of North Platte.
Groene, who won re-election in 2018 over Judy Pederson of North Platte, served as Education Committee chairman the middle four years of his Unicameral tenure.
Two of his bills won unanimous 49-0 final approval in his final two full sessions.
“MicroTIF,” passed in 2020, enabled property tax refunds for fixing up older buildings. Groene’s 2021 Nebraska Rural Projects Act authorized state matching funds for building industrial “rail parks” like one planned outside Hershey.
Bills to refine both programs (LBs 1065 and 788 respectively) were pending in committees at the time of Groene’s resignation.
So was a measure (LB 783) seeking $75 million in federal COVID-19 aid for building the proposed Sustainable Beef LLC beef processing plant in North Platte.
