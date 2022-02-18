State Sen. Mike Groene resigns, denies allegations that he shared inappropriate photos of aide

Some of the photos, the Sunrise News account continued, were “zoom-close-ups of provocative body parts with explicit subject lines.”

Groene told the Examiner Friday that he had taken some individual photos of Konecko in his office, but he denied that they were sexual in nature.

He said that they depicted her full body, not “body parts” as has been claimed. “There were not pictures that were zoomed in or anything,” he told the Examiner.

“In today’s world, if you want to take a picture of someone, you should say ‘I’m taking a picture.’ But I didn’t, and I apologized for it.”

He told the Examiner that legislative IT workers had gone through his computer and discovered nothing that would be considered sexually inappropriate.

He said he had given Konecko access to his personal computer to screen and “clean up” unwanted emails.

That’s when she discovered the photos, according to the Examiner account.

Groene maintained to the Examiner that he had never treated the legislative aide as a “sexual object.”