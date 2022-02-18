State Sen. Mike Groene resigns, denies allegations that he shared inappropriate photos of aide

“In today’s world, if you want to take a picture of someone, you should say ‘I’m taking a picture.’ But I didn’t, and I apologized for it.”

He told the Examiner that legislative IT workers had gone through his computer and discovered nothing that would be considered sexually inappropriate.

He said he had given Konecko access to his personal computer to screen and “clean up” unwanted emails.

That’s when she discovered the photos, according to the Examiner account.

Groene maintained to the Examiner that he had never treated the legislative aide as a “sexual object.”

He said he had taken about 20 photographs of Konecko with other visitors to his office, including his wife, but said he had also taken a few of his aide individually.

“She’s kind of a strait-laced person, and I guess I did something I shouldn’t have,” Groene told the Examiner.

About three or four weeks ago, the senator said, he was informed that Konecko was offended after discovering the photographs. That, Groene said, is when he apologized.