State Sen. Mike Groene to speak at 'Arise USA' event Saturday

“Patriot Streetfighter” Scott McKay of Texas will be the featured speaker at an “Arise USA: The Resurrection Tour” event Saturday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds pavilion, 5015 Rodeo Road.

McKay is a conservative radio talk show host and will be talking about various subjects including “the fight to take back our country ... one county at a time,” according to a flyer advertising the event.

Sen. Mike Groene confirmed he is scheduled to speak at the event as well.

The event begins at 7 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, call Deanna Licking at 308-539-4075.