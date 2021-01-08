State senators get committee assignments in Unicam

He won’t lead a Unicameral committee his last two years in Lincoln, but state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte will sit on three standing committees instead of two.

Groene will serve on the Natural Resources, Agriculture and General Affairs committees as part of the final list of committee assignments senators approved Friday.

The District 42 lawmaker, who narrowly lost a bid Wednesday to remain Education Committee chairman, had a voice in his new committee assignments as a member of the Legislature’s Committee on Committees.

That 13-member panel, one of several part-time special committees, includes four senators from each of Nebraska’s three U.S. House districts besides Chairman Robert Hilkemann of Omaha.

Groene and Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman hold two of the four 3rd District spots of the Committee on Committees, as they did in 2019 and 2020.

Groene’s Natural Resources Committee appointment gives west central Nebraska two of that full-time panel’s eight members.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, elected Executive Board chairman Wednesday, got his wish to remain on the Natural Resources Committee he had chaired since 2017. He’ll also stay on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.