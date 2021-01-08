State senators get committee assignments in Unicam

He won’t lead a Unicameral committee his last two years in Lincoln, but state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte will sit on three standing committees instead of two.
Groene will serve on the Natural Resources, Agriculture and General Affairs committees as part of the final list of committee assignments senators approved Friday.
The District 42 lawmaker, who narrowly lost a bid Wednesday to remain Education Committee chairman, had a voice in his new committee assignments as a member of the Legislature’s Committee on Committees.
That 13-member panel, one of several part-time special committees, includes four senators from each of Nebraska’s three U.S. House districts besides Chairman Robert Hilkemann of Omaha.
Groene and Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman hold two of the four 3rd District spots of the Committee on Committees, as they did in 2019 and 2020.
Groene’s Natural Resources Committee appointment gives west central Nebraska two of that full-time panel’s eight members.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango, elected Executive Board chairman Wednesday, got his wish to remain on the Natural Resources Committee he had chaired since 2017. He’ll also stay on the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee.
During Hughes’ Natural Resources chairmanship, he and Groene clashed over the latter’s bills saying the NCORPE water augmentation project could sell its Lincoln County surface land without losing its water rights.
Hughes’ District 44 includes three of the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project’s participating natural resources districts.
Two of those three, the Upper Republican and Lower Republican NRDs, opposed Groene’s past NCORPE bills.
Both of Groene’s other new committees, Agriculture and General Affairs, meet only once a week for public hearings compared with three days a week for Natural Resources.
As Education chairman, Groene had received an automatic place on the tax-writing Revenue Committee from 2017 to 2020. He also sat on the part-time Nebraska Retirement Systems Committee the past two years.
Gambling and liquor control issues are among the subjects covered by General Affairs, chaired by Albion Sen. Tom Briese.
Hastings Sen. Steve Halloran again will lead the Agriculture Committee, which is expected to offer a bill reforming state cattle-brand inspection laws.
Halloran chaired a broad “working group” under that committee that held two meetings on brand reform last fall in North Platte.
In other committee assignments for west central Nebraska’s five senators:
» Gothenburg Sen. Matt Williams, re-elected Wednesday as Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee chairman, also will retain his previous seat on the Health and Human Services Committee.
» Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, who won another term leading the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, also will sit on Agriculture and General Affairs with Groene. He had been on Groene’s Education Committee in 2019-20.
» Erdman will remain a member of the budget-writing Appropriations Committee, which again will be led by Gering Sen. John Stinner.
Appropriations members, who put together the state’s biennial budgets, typically don’t serve on other full-time committees.
Besides his continued role on the Committee on Committees, Erdman also retained his seat on the part-time Rules Committee.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.