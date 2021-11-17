State to open applications for industrial 'rail park' developments on Jan. 3

LINCOLN — State officials will start taking applications Jan. 3 from communities wanting to develop industrial “rail parks” with help from state matching funds.

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will take applications for Nebraska Rural Projects Act assistance through June 30, 2023, Director Anthony Goins said in a press release Wednesday.

DED staffers have been working on application procedures since Legislative Bill 40 became law in May.

State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was the primary sponsor of the bill, which won 49-0 final legislative approval.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which holds land-purchase options to develop a rail park just outside Hershey, worked with Groene in crafting the bill.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said his group has an “exceptional committee” ready to finish its LB 40 application “now that we know the guidelines.”

“We’re very confident we have a great game plan,” Person said. “This is a project that will have a multimillion-dollar impact on our regional economy for generations.