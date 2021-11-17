State to open applications for industrial 'rail park' developments on Jan. 3

LINCOLN — State officials will start taking applications Jan. 3 from communities wanting to develop industrial “rail parks” with help from state matching funds.
The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will take applications for Nebraska Rural Projects Act assistance through June 30, 2023, Director Anthony Goins said in a press release Wednesday.
DED staffers have been working on application procedures since Legislative Bill 40 became law in May.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte was the primary sponsor of the bill, which won 49-0 final legislative approval.
The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., which holds land-purchase options to develop a rail park just outside Hershey, worked with Groene in crafting the bill.
Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said his group has an “exceptional committee” ready to finish its LB 40 application “now that we know the guidelines.”
“We’re very confident we have a great game plan,” Person said. “This is a project that will have a multimillion-dollar impact on our regional economy for generations.
“It also opens the door for rail-served business opportunities that haven’t existed for a long time in our immediate region.”
Among LB 40’s key aspects:
» Applicants must be Nebraska nonprofit development groups in a county with fewer than 100,000 people.
» Projects can seek to develop an all-new rail park; add a business park to a currently served rail site; or add rail access to an existing business park.
» Successful applicants will receive $2 in LB 40 funds for every locally raised dollar up to $2.5 million. They also may receive $5 for each locally raised dollar beyond the initial $2.5 million.
» No single LB 40 project may receive more than $30 million in state matching funds. A total of $50 million will be awarded statewide under LB 40.
Application forms are available online at opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/rural-projects-act.
For information, call Ben Goins at 402-471-0822 or email ben.goins@nebraska.gov.
