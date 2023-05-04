A new program is teaching Sandhills students about raising quality beef, and then donating the beef to area schools. Steers for Students is organized by Sandhills Cattle Association with the help of area ranchers and Husker Meats LLC in Ainsworth.

Area ranchers have donated calves for the program, which gives students an opportunity to learn about raising the animals and to participate in contests testing their knowledge, animal performance and carcass qualities. The donated calves are penned with other calves and their donors receive the calves’ performance data. Finally, the calves will be processed by Husker Meats and donated to six area schools for their lunch programs.

On April 17, more than 70 students from schools participating in Steers for Students toured Husker Meats. Nicolas Herrera, a graduate student at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, taught them about carcass evaluation and meat science. Jim Pinney and his crew at Husker Meats taught students about how the locker functions, how animals are processed and about the various cuts of meat.

The event, which lasted until about 4 p.m., included a barbecue rib lunch. Students were from Valentine, Bassett, Dunning, Stapleton and Thedford schools.

A Steers for Students program will be June 29 with West Holt Public Schools, other interested schools and the ranchers who donated calves. After that, the beef will be donated to schools.

Area ranchers who have donated calves for the program are Herb and Lori Hall, Halls & Sons; Wes Kilmurry, Atkinson Livestock Market; Craig and Katie O’Kief, Walking X Cattle; Logan and Jennifer Hill, HI/Cattle Co.; and Richard Lackaff, Lackaff Cattle Corp.

Anyone who would like to help a school receive free beef can contact Sandhills Cattle Association to make a donation. Call 402-376-2310 or email info@sandhillscattle.com.