Stepping back in time: Descendants of Keith Neville tour Hotel Pawnee with developer

Hundreds of people attended two open houses held last December, seeing the early fruits of the restoration project and enjoying Mitchell’s revival of the Pawnee’s tradition of a giant Christmas tree in the lobby.

Since they left in February, Mitchell said, he has been tending to some of his restored historic structures outside Nebraska. Several in his home territory in Oklahoma were being filmed for a movie, he said.

But he also kept working on the Pawnee project, lining up contractors for the next phase of onsite work and continuing his research into how the hotel’s various areas looked in their prime.

“We want to take advantage of the nice weather now,” Mitchell said. “We plan to do a lot going forward. We’re here for a while now.”

With two spouses tagging along, the cousins walked through various first-floor rooms — the main lobby, the Green Room, the Tom-Tom Coffee Shop and so on — as Mitchell shared his research and discoveries since acquiring full ownership in 2019.

He also picked their brains, continuing in person an extended email conversation among them before and since Mitchell and his team paused their physical work.