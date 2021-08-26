Stepping back in time: Descendants of Keith Neville tour Hotel Pawnee with developer

Work on the Hotel Pawnee’s revival has kept going even during a long break in physical construction activity, owner Jay Mitchell says.
The California historic redeveloper has returned to North Platte for a second extended period of restoration work on the historic hotel — with the help of childhood memories from its founding family.
Six grandchildren of former Gov. Keith Neville, who opened it as the Hotel Yancey on Oct. 16, 1929, came from California and eastern Nebraska so Mitchell could give them a personal tour Thursday afternoon.
All are children of the four “Neville sisters,” daughters of the 1917-19 governor and his wife, Mary Virginia.
The sisters in 1980 jointly donated the Neville-built Fox Theatre to the North Platte Community Playhouse, which has preserved it ever since as the Neville Center for the Performing Arts.
Mitchell and his core restoration team spent four months last fall and winter in North Platte, cleaning out rubbish, uncovering suspected and unknown historic features and recovering original fixtures and furniture scattered throughout the hotel.
Restoration of the bottom two floors’ public and business spaces will be finished first, he has said, with a likely mixture of short-term rentals and long-term residences on the Pawnee’s six top floors.
Hundreds of people attended two open houses held last December, seeing the early fruits of the restoration project and enjoying Mitchell’s revival of the Pawnee’s tradition of a giant Christmas tree in the lobby.
Since they left in February, Mitchell said, he has been tending to some of his restored historic structures outside Nebraska. Several in his home territory in Oklahoma were being filmed for a movie, he said.
But he also kept working on the Pawnee project, lining up contractors for the next phase of onsite work and continuing his research into how the hotel’s various areas looked in their prime.
“We want to take advantage of the nice weather now,” Mitchell said. “We plan to do a lot going forward. We’re here for a while now.”
With two spouses tagging along, the cousins walked through various first-floor rooms — the main lobby, the Green Room, the Tom-Tom Coffee Shop and so on — as Mitchell shared his research and discoveries since acquiring full ownership in 2019.
He also picked their brains, continuing in person an extended email conversation among them before and since Mitchell and his team paused their physical work.
One example: What used to be connected to the wires in a series of recessed boxes in the walls above where booths used to line both sides in the coffee shop’s heyday?
Some of the grandchildren thought they recalled small table-sized jukeboxes. Keith Bystrom of Plattsmouth said he thinks they held simple lights to illuminate diners’ menus.
Bystrom, son of youngest “Neville sister” Irene Bystrom, said he and his cousins knew the Pawnee well as children when Irene’s sister Virginia and husband Don Robertson were its live-in managers.
“I remember seeing that buffalo” — uncovered last winter by Mitchell’s team from underneath a Tom-Tom paint job — “and there was, like, a panther and Indian heads I knew as a kid,” he said.
“My biggest impression is the kind of detail that Jay Mitchell is doing to get it restored as much as he possibly can.”
Bystrom was accompanied by his wife, Dianne, a former Telegraph reporter and the retired director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center at Iowa State University. She gave a talk on women’s suffrage Thursday at the North Platte Public Library.
The Robertsons’ daughters, Lynn Evert of Davis, California, and Mary Virginia “Ginger” Talbot of Omaha, said they were looking forward to climbing the stairs — despite the sticky late August conditions — to see the upstairs apartment where they and their parents lived.
“Where did we eat supper?” Evert asked Talbot while they looked over the coffee shop known as The Coffee Pot before its 1941 renaming and remodeling.
“Right over there,” Ginger replied, pointing to the east wall.
The sisters said they’d ride their bicycles back to the hotel after school and store them in a hallway Mitchell has reopened since starting the restoration.
Evert, who donated several pieces of Pawnee furniture to Mitchell last year, also recalled the newsstand once between the Tom-Tom and the hotel’s main entrance.
“When I’d go to dinner, I’d pick up a comic book and take it with me,” she said.
Bystrom’s sister, Trisha Trowbridge of Coronado, California, knew the Pawnee as a place where their aunt and uncle would let them hang out.
“I used to be dropped off to go to the movie theater with my friends,” she said. She meant both the Fox, which opened a month after the Pawnee, and the 1931 Paramount Theatre, the third of the “Neville Corner” buildings her grandfather built.
After the movie was over, “we always came over here and were picked up,” Trowbridge said.
Also present for Mitchell’s guided tour Thursday were Mary Ann (Seaman) Strasheim and Gary and Eloise (Newberry) Tesar, all of Omaha.
The late Mary Nel (Neville) Seaman was Strasheim’s mother. Eloise Tesar’s mother was Frances (Neville) Newberry, while her father, W.D. “Twist” Newberry, was the namesake of North Platte’s Newberry Access to the east Interstate 80 exit.