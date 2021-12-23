Steve Reeves brings his work ethic to North Platte police chief position

Steve Reeves has risen through the ranks of the North Platte Police Department during his 33 years with the agency.
Reeves said his recent promotion to chief won’t change the work ethic or personality that got him to this point.
“I’m not going to just sit here (in the office),” Reeves said earlier this week. “I’m not (just) a full-time planner.
“I get it, that’s what the chief has to do. You have to have a vision for where you want (the department) to go, but I can also go out and sweep the floors out there too,” Reeves said. “I like to stay busy. I’m not one to sit around and wait to get some big chief question or something.”
Reeves had served as the interim police chief since Dan Hudson retired Nov. 2 after nearly three years on the job.
Reeves was the only individual out of an original pool of 10 who completed every step of the qualification process for the position. The Civil Service Commission recommended Reeves last week and he was sworn in Tuesday after the City Council unanimously ratified his appointment.
Reeves was a finalist for the position when Hudson was hired.
This time, when Reeves was “kicking around” whether he wanted to go through the application process again, he said, “I got a lot of encouragement within the department and outside of it.”
The 55-year-old joined the department in 1988 and has served as an officer, investigator, sergeant and lieutenant before being promoted to deputy chief under Hudson.
Reeves grew up working on his grandparent’s ranch just outside North Platte, initially wanted to be a veterinarian and was accepted into that field’s program at Kansas State University.
“It took about three weeks for me to figure out that was probably not my calling in life,” Reeves said. “I dropped out of veterinary school, drove home and told my parents. They didn’t seem to be too surprised, as apparently over that (previous) summer they could see it in my eyes or something.”
Reeves took a job unloading trucks until he saw an advertisement for a police officer’s job.
“I decided I was going to give it a try and here I still am,” Reeves said. “I think having all of those jobs has kept it interesting (over the years). Even though it is all tied to public safety, they have had a different focus or a different area of responsibility.”
He was named the department’s employee of the year for 2016 for his work developing Lincoln County’s enhanced 911 center and remodeling the North Platte Animal Shelter,
There has been a low point in his career as well.
He was one of four off-duty officers who were involved in a high-speed rollover crash in April 2002. Reeves was a passenger in the crash that killed two fellow officers, Ross Hilsman and Zachary Peters. The driver, Jesse Houpt, was found guilty of two counts of felony vehicle homicide. Reeves was suspended for 30 days as a result of the incident.
There are people in the community who have long memories, but Reeves said the number of times that someone has mentioned the incident to him directly can be counted on one hand.
“You know how many times that has been brought up while I worked this job? One time,” Reeves said. “(The individual) called up (the police station) the next day and said, ‘I shouldn’t have said that.’
“Not everyone likes the police, so if you give them a reason to go after you, they are going to take it, but I just don’t hear it. There are a few people who would like one day to define your life, and that’s not going to happen here. It’s not.”
He is focused on the future of the police department and the challenges it faces.
One area is the recruitment and retention of staff.
Reeves said one officer just graduated from the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center, and two others are scheduled to begin Jan. 3. He said there is a need for five additional officers beyond that.
Each law enforcement agency is guaranteed spots for only two recruits for each training session, and the state holds three annually.
“Our primary focus is we have to get back to a full staff,” Reeves said. “We need to keep focusing on trying to get some people attracted to our department.”
A newly hired non-certified officer starts at $19.58 an hour, which Reeves would like to see increased.
“We do have a wage issue and we know it,” Reeves said. “We are going to start working on that well ahead of next year’s budget so we are prepared.”
He also said it is time for the police department to address its facility needs and move from the North Platte Public Safety building, at 701 S. Jeffers St, which was originally Memorial Hospital.
“At some point, we’ve got to be looking at facilities. This place is outdated,” Reeves said. “We’ve got evidence rooms that are old hospital rooms that aren’t ventilated like they should be,” Reeves said. “We’ve outlived our usefulness in this building.”
Reeves said the idea of a new building is just a conversation now, but “it’s a discussion I’m having everywhere I go.”
“It’s going to take time and it’s going to take money,” Reeves said. “(The question is) how are we going to get there, and the reality is we have to get there at some point.”