Steve Reeves brings his work ethic to North Platte police chief position

He was one of four off-duty officers who were involved in a high-speed rollover crash in April 2002. Reeves was a passenger in the crash that killed two fellow officers, Ross Hilsman and Zachary Peters. The driver, Jesse Houpt, was found guilty of two counts of felony vehicle homicide. Reeves was suspended for 30 days as a result of the incident.

There are people in the community who have long memories, but Reeves said the number of times that someone has mentioned the incident to him directly can be counted on one hand.

“You know how many times that has been brought up while I worked this job? One time,” Reeves said. “(The individual) called up (the police station) the next day and said, ‘I shouldn’t have said that.’

“Not everyone likes the police, so if you give them a reason to go after you, they are going to take it, but I just don’t hear it. There are a few people who would like one day to define your life, and that’s not going to happen here. It’s not.”

He is focused on the future of the police department and the challenges it faces.

One area is the recruitment and retention of staff.