Steve Reeves sworn in as North Platte police chief

Steve Reeves reached the North Platte Police Department’s top rung — and received his full-time chief’s badge from his predecessor — when the City Council Tuesday unanimously ratified his appointment as permanent chief.

Law enforcement officers and first responders from North Platte and Lincoln County erupted in a standing ovation after retired Chief Daniel Hudson pinned Reeves’ badge of office on him.

Hudson, who retired Nov. 2 after three years as chief, returned from his new home in Florida to cap the ceremony after Reeves took the oath of office from Mayor Brandon Kelliher.

Council members, who voted 5-2 on Hudson’s last day to make Reeves interim chief, voted 7-0 after no debate Tuesday to give him the permanent job. Councilman Jim Carman was absent.

Reeves, a finalist for chief when Hudson was hired, became Hudson’s deputy chief in July 2019. He was the only candidate forwarded to Kelliher last week by the city’s Civil Service Commission.

“I just want to thank everybody for their support,” Reeves told the audience in the packed City Hall council chamber.