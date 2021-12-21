Steve Reeves sworn in as North Platte police chief

Steve Reeves reached the North Platte Police Department’s top rung — and received his full-time chief’s badge from his predecessor — when the City Council Tuesday unanimously ratified his appointment as permanent chief.
Law enforcement officers and first responders from North Platte and Lincoln County erupted in a standing ovation after retired Chief Daniel Hudson pinned Reeves’ badge of office on him.
Hudson, who retired Nov. 2 after three years as chief, returned from his new home in Florida to cap the ceremony after Reeves took the oath of office from Mayor Brandon Kelliher.
Council members, who voted 5-2 on Hudson’s last day to make Reeves interim chief, voted 7-0 after no debate Tuesday to give him the permanent job. Councilman Jim Carman was absent.
Reeves, a finalist for chief when Hudson was hired, became Hudson’s deputy chief in July 2019. He was the only candidate forwarded to Kelliher last week by the city’s Civil Service Commission.
“I just want to thank everybody for their support,” Reeves told the audience in the packed City Hall council chamber.
“A special thank-you to my mom and dad — they’re sitting in the back. They had a lot of years of prayers for me.”
In other business Tuesday, council members unanimously re-elected Ward 1 Councilman Jim Nisley for a fifth year as council president.
A public hearing and first-round council debate on an ordinance forbidding parking in front yards or vacant residential lots was called off after Kelliher said he had pulled it from the agenda.
The proposed ordinance’s language will be revised based on comments from some residents, the mayor said.
Also Tuesday, the council:
» Gave 7-0 final approval to an ordinance adjusting election boundaries in the city’s four wards to account for the 2020 census.
Candidates for 2022’s four open council seats — one in each ward — may begin filing Jan. 5 at the Lincoln County Clerk’s Office.
» Approved a variety of changes to the city’s employee handbook in its most extensive rewrite since 1996.
» Directed that stop signs be placed at both ends of Pioneer Drive, the new street running through the apartment-commercial development being built at West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard. Pioneer connects those two streets.
» Approved purchase agreements of $33,496 with Bill Summers Ford for a 2022 Ford pickup truck for the Water Department and $298,500 with North Central Emergency Vehicles of Lincoln for a new Fire Department ambulance.
Both vehicle purchases were approved as part of Tuesday’s six-item “consent agenda.”
