Steve Reeves to serve as interim chief for North Platte Police Department

“A lot has changed at our department under his leadership, and we have a ways to go. We’re going to focus now on a little stability. We’re short a lot of people, so we’re going to focus on recruitment and retention and keeping you all whom we’ve invested a lot of money in working in our department.”

The city’s Civil Service Commission has yet to submit a list of finalists for the permanent chief’s job. Kelliher will nominate the next chief, subject to council ratification.

Council members also heard updates on redistricting the city’s four election wards and discussed how they might adjust how they take public comment at meetings. No action was taken in either case.

Planning Admin-istrator Judy Clark reviewed a proposed election map from gWorks of Omaha to adjust ward boundaries to account for 2020 U.S. census results.

It makes minimal changes to those boundaries and ensures all eight current council members will stay in their wards, Clark said.

The council will have to adopt a final map before year’s end, she added, so Lincoln County Clerk Becky Rossell can stay on schedule in preparing for the May 10 primary election.

Candidates can begin filing Jan. 5.

