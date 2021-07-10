Storm knocks out power, fells trees around North Platte, region

Sinclair said North Platte reached a high of 94 degrees on Friday, and the temperatures had a dramatic drop — from 79 to 66 degrees in a span of roughly 15 minutes — right before the initial storm hit.

Sinclair said a tornado warning was issued for Arthur, Grant, Hooker and McPherson counties around midnight but there were no reports of a touchdown.

Statewide, the story was much the same. Felled trees were reported across the state, as strong thunderstorms swept from Scottsbluff to Omaha. Grand Island reported gusts of 67 mph and Hastings recorded a 56 mph gust, according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.

Three large grain bins were damanged near Harvard about 11 p.m. Friday. Weather spotters also reported heavy wind damage between Wood River and Alda, the Hastings office said on its website.

At least 188,000 Omaha Public Power District customers lost power during the storm, and the Omaha World-Herald reported more than 83,000 were without power at 8 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the utility company said outages could last days because of severity of the damage and the number of fallen trees.