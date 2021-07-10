Storm knocks out power, fells trees around North Platte, region

A series of thunderstorms that packed high winds knocked down trees and power lines as it passed through the area Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Emma Sinclair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field said at around 9 p.m. North Platte recorded a wind burst of 71 miles per hour — the highest in the city in at least the past four months.
She said another wind burst at 70 mph hit the city about 2 a.m.
Approximately a thousand customers suffered overnight power outages in North Platte, according to Scott Standage, the electrical superintendent for Municipal Light & Water.
He said the initial calls came in around 9 p.m., and continued overnight.
He added that it was widespread throughout the city and caused by tree limbs taking out power lines.
Standage said the outages were fixed by midmorning with the exception of a few individual residences.
There were reports of damaged or down trees throughout Lincoln County, and structural damage throughout the area.
Sinclair said there were reports in Custer County that a corn silo caved in and a pole barn and fertilizer tank were knocked over as well.
Tryon received the most rain at 2.28 inches. North Platte, Broken Bow and Mullen all received about an inch.
Sinclair said North Platte reached a high of 94 degrees on Friday, and the temperatures had a dramatic drop — from 79 to 66 degrees in a span of roughly 15 minutes — right before the initial storm hit.
Sinclair said a tornado warning was issued for Arthur, Grant, Hooker and McPherson counties around midnight but there were no reports of a touchdown.
Statewide, the story was much the same. Felled trees were reported across the state, as strong thunderstorms swept from Scottsbluff to Omaha. Grand Island reported gusts of 67 mph and Hastings recorded a 56 mph gust, according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
Three large grain bins were damanged near Harvard about 11 p.m. Friday. Weather spotters also reported heavy wind damage between Wood River and Alda, the Hastings office said on its website.
At least 188,000 Omaha Public Power District customers lost power during the storm, and the Omaha World-Herald reported more than 83,000 were without power at 8 p.m.
A spokeswoman for the utility company said outages could last days because of severity of the damage and the number of fallen trees.
National Weather Service meteorologist Clint Aegeter said Omaha’s Eppley Airfield recorded a wind gust of 96 mph at one point during the storm. Aegeter said that would be the highest wind gust ever recorded at the airport, but he said it might not be accurate because of a power outage.
He said there have been no reported injuries from the storm.
Near Aurora, a downed transmission line off Interstate 80 slowed traffic to a crawl. Another downed transmission line across Union Pacific tracks stalled trains.
Storm damage appears less severe in Lincoln, where the power was out for only about 75 Lincoln Electric System customers as of Saturday morning.