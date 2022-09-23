Street repairs at East Second and North Dewey to start Monday

Western Engineering subcontractor Steele’s Construction will begin street repairs in the area of East Second and North Dewey streets starting on Monday until repairs are complete.

Lane closures may occur at times during this period.

Alternate routes may be utilized as necessary as traffic in this area will be impeded.

Sidewalks are being replaced and may be closed during this time.

Use caution around the construction area, observe and follow all signs for the safety of you and the workers.

For more information, contact the City of North Platte Engineering Department at 308-535-6724.