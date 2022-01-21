Student nursing association convention is Feb. 5 virtually, and in-person at North Platte Community College

Students and graduating nurses will have an opportunity Feb. 5 to learn from experts during the 73rd annual Nebraska State Student Nurses Association convention.

The NSSNA event will combine in-person and virtual attendance. With the rise in COVID cases in Nebraska, the group is working with Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte to offer the workshops at its North Platte South Campus via Zoom.

Brittany Masters, first vice president of NSSNA, said the convention will begin at 8 a.m. and go through the day to 5 p.m.

“The event is for high school students who are interested in the field of nursing,” Masters said, “as well as college students who are currently going through the process and new grads in nursing.”

The opening ceremony will feature keynote speaker Paula Bagnell of North Platte, a registered nurse. She will talk about the “Pathway to Success.”

“Success is a journey, it’s not a destination,” Bagnell said. “Nursing is so different now. It’s like being in special forces. You need to be able to be strong and be kind at the same time in the midst of craziness.”