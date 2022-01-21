Student nursing association convention is Feb. 5 virtually, and in-person at North Platte Community College

Students and graduating nurses will have an opportunity Feb. 5 to learn from experts during the 73rd annual Nebraska State Student Nurses Association convention.
The NSSNA event will combine in-person and virtual attendance. With the rise in COVID cases in Nebraska, the group is working with Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte to offer the workshops at its North Platte South Campus via Zoom.
Brittany Masters, first vice president of NSSNA, said the convention will begin at 8 a.m. and go through the day to 5 p.m.
“The event is for high school students who are interested in the field of nursing,” Masters said, “as well as college students who are currently going through the process and new grads in nursing.”
The opening ceremony will feature keynote speaker Paula Bagnell of North Platte, a registered nurse. She will talk about the “Pathway to Success.”
“Success is a journey, it’s not a destination,” Bagnell said. “Nursing is so different now. It’s like being in special forces. You need to be able to be strong and be kind at the same time in the midst of craziness.”
Bagnell will mark 40 years of nursing in March. Her career includes 24 years as a critical care nurse and five years as a flight nurse. She served in the U.S. Army as a nurse for four years as well.
“I want to talk about getting back to what nursing was in the beginning,” Bagnell said. “We need to bring a little peace to the patient.”
She wants nurses to help patients deal with their feelings, to look them in the eyes and have conversations with them.
“We don’t inspire people by being perfect,” Bagnell said. “We inspire them by how we deal with our own imperfections.”
Bagnell will speak in person at the 8 a.m. opening ceremony at NPCC’s South Campus.
After the opening, participants will have options, all taking place via Zoom.
“Participants will have a choice of breakout sessions,” Masters said. “That’s where they’ll pick and choose who they want to listen to from the lineup of speakers.”
The list of speakers includes Pam Abel, certified healing touch practitioner; Tammy Brockmoller, emergency department director, nurse and travel nurse; Kate Buehler, UNMC nurse supervisor, forensic nurse examiner, emergency department; Stephanie Marcy, D.O., former registered nurse, anesthesiologist, pain medicine; and Sean C. Figy, M.D., University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“There is just a huge variety from ER trauma to Dr. Figy providing something a little different for the area,” Masters said. “He does gender reassignment — everybody has their own feeling about that. He’ll be talking about the appropriate terms that you use with that population that have transitions.”
Figy’s topic will be “Fundamentals of Care for the Transgender Patient.”
Registration for the event is available at nssna.org.