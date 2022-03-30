Students from across the region get to test their skills at Mid-Plains Community College Inter-High Day

More than 300 students from across the Mid-Plains Community College area participated Wednesday in the annual Inter-High Day.

Weather prevented a few schools from making the trip, but 18 schools brought students.

The event had taken a couple of years off due to COVID-19.

The competitions took place at North Platte Community College’s north and south campuses.

At the north campus, students competed in auto body, auto/diesel mechanics, electrical technology, welding and metals, and building construction.

Testing on the south campus included accounting, biological science, chemistry, dramatic arts/theater, health occupations mathematics, music theory and instrumental music.

Brooke Shirley, ag education and FFA adviser at Hitchcock County Schools, said the experience is valuable for her students.

“I think that it’s just good to be able to do a hands-on format,” Shirley said. “We can test the knowledge of what they know. In my case, I brought welding kids so they get to experience the hands-on test and compete against others.”

She said getting outside their own school environment gives the students an opportunity to meet new people as well.

Freshman Olivia Gregory of Ord said she enjoyed the event. She participated in prose writing.

“They give you a topic and you have to write whatever you want about that topic,” Gregory said. “I think I did fine. I like writing stories, it’s so fun.”

Gregory said her favorite subject in school is creative writing.

Ethan Bowlin of Wallace competed in the auto/diesel mechanics testing program.

“This class is a little bit challenging,” Bowlin said. “We’re just learning the basics at the moment (in school).”

The program tests students’ skills on problem-solving repairs that are brought in to them.

At the end of the competition, awards were handed out to the top students in each category. The winners received scholarships as well as various prizes.

Results

Team standings:

» Division 3: 1, Hershey; 2, Hitchcock County; 3, Southwest.

» Division 2: 1, Stapleton; 2, St. Patrick’s; 3, Maywood.

» Division 1: 1, Callaway; 2, Maxwell; 3, Eustis-Farnam.

Individual results:

» Accounting: 1, Megan Amos, Stapleton; 2, Cole Kramer, Stapleton; 3, Alex Honeywell, Stapleton.

» Art: 1, Robi Winder, McCook; 2, Teya Carlini, St. Pat’s; 3, Arianna Pierson, McCook.

» Biological science: 1, Will Krondak, St. Pat’s; 2, Grant Hrupek, Callaway; 3, Louie Doyle, Med Valley.

» Business communications: 1, Megan Amos, Stapleton; 2, Emmy Oldham, Maywood; 3, Natalie Malcom, Eustis-Farnam

» Chemistry: 1, Ansley Williams, Eustis-Farnam; 2, Sophia Doyle, Callaway; 3, Joe Brown, Med Valley

» Dramatic arts, 11-12 grade: 1, Isabelle Stallbaumer, Callaway; 2, Jenason Spady, Garden County,; 3, Angelica Vazquez, Wallace

» Dramatic arts 9-10 grade: 1, Lisselle Lucas, Maxwell; 2, Tuesday Allan, NPHS; 3, Pryce Johnston, Maywood

» Health occupations: 1, Lindsey Rippen, Hitchcock County; 2, Nathan Unger, NPHS; 3, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s

» Information technology: 1, Damin Luedke, Paxton; 2, Peter Boyd, Hitchcock County; 3, Cole Barnett, Southwest

» Intro to business: 1, Ashton Guo, St. Pat’s; 2, Sam Schmer, Ord; 3, Logan Fletcher, Hershey

» Mathematics: 1, Calen Pollard, Ord; 2, Allyson Jay, Paxton; 3, Tyler Abbott, Hershey

» Medical terminology: 1, Tad Dimmitt, Stapleton; 2, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s; 3, Jordan Lech, St. Pat’s

» Microsoft office suite: 1, Lance Wooters, Callaway; 2, Chloe Bassett, Stapleton; 3, Klayton Rinne, Dundy Co/Stratton

» Music, instrumental: 1, Katie Hrnchir, Hitchcock County; 2, Tierinie Viter-Zogg, Hershey; 3, Bailey Hidy, Hitchcock County

» Music, vocal: 1, Blane Lehman; 2, Hannah Masin, Ord; 3, Cally Smith, Hitchcock County

» Music theory: 1, Cruz Brooks, Hershey; 2, Tierinie Viter-Zogg, Hershey; 3, Britta Deden, Ord

» NPCC facts: 1, Chloe Stucky Maywood; 2, Harley Kuenning, Maxwell,; 3, Breanna Francescato, Maxwell

» Personal finance: 1, Ainsley Stawder, Wallace; 2, Michalee Brownawell, Hershey; 3, Gracie Seaman, Hershey

» Poetry writing: 1, Ariel Gallegos, Southwest; 2, Jeremiah Ingison, Maywood; 3, Rainna Sierks, Ord

» Prose writing: 1, Emmy Oldham, Maywood; 2, Jocelyn McGee, Eustis-Farnam; 3, Mallory Zorn, Garden County

» STEM/engineering: 1, Casey Jones, Maxwell; 2, Lillian Wiese, Dundy Co/Stratton; 3, Dillon Christiansen, Garden County

» Auto body: 1, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell; 2, Nathan Lytle, Southwest; 3, Tyler Cappa, Maywood

» Auto/diesel: 1, Nathan Lytle, Southwest; 2, Jacob Tobey, Maxwell; 3, Koltar Rahn, Hershey

» Electrical: 1, Issac Weekly, Hershey; 2, Chase Martin, Wallace; 3, Jesson McClintoch, Wallace

» HVAC: 1, Ethan Nicholson, Stapleton; 2, Nathan Kollinorgen, Hitchcock County,; 3, Eric Halsted, Hershey

» Welding div, 1: 1, Bo Pokorny, Central Valley; 2, Isaac Anderson, NPHS; 3, Zach Stobbe, Central Valley

» Welding div, 2: 1, Wyatt Heessel, Maxwell; 2, Coy Johnson, Stapleton; 3, Kyler Flaming, Wallace

» Building construction: 1, Brady High School; 2, Arnold Public Schools; 3, Hershey High School.

