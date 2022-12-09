Study so far backs up need for Perkins canal, Miller and Jacobson say

Colorado’s ongoing determination to tap all the South Platte River water it can underscores why Nebraska is looking at finishing the 1894 Perkins County Canal, two local leaders say.

State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Kent Miller, general manager of the Twin Platte Natural Resources District, stressed that point while reacting to a state-funded study’s initial findings on the canal project.

Exercising Nebraska’s right to build the canal under the 1923 South Platte River Compact would cost about $567 million but yield economic benefits between $698 million and $754 million, Zanjero Water partners Michael Preszler and Gwyn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee Dec. 2.

Their Folsom, California, firm was hired with part of the $53.5 million senators authorized last spring to study and take initial steps toward the Perkins canal. Its final report is due before senators reconvene Jan. 4.

A PowerPoint presentation by Preszler and Tully agreed with outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska water leaders that “Colorado plans to take Nebraska’s water” from the South Platte. Finishing the canal would secure it, they said.

Perkins County pioneers dug 16 miles of an intended 65-mile-long canal in 1894 before running out of money. It left the South Platte just south of Ovid, Colorado, and extended to southeast of Julesburg before petering out.

Plans by Keith County leaders for a second try brought Colorado to the negotiating table in 1921. Both states’ legislatures ratified the resulting compact, as did Congress in 1926.

Miller, who has favored finishing the canal throughout his long NRD career, said Zanjero’s preliminary report jibes with what he has long believed.

“I think it confirms it entirely,” he said. “It all substantiates why it’s needed when you look at all the risk factors.”

Jacobson said he agrees that Nebraska’s water future is imperiled by Colorado’s thirst for ever more South Platte water for ever-growing Denver and the Front Range.

Colorado leaders have “made it clear we have to spend the money and build the canal” before they’ll back off as the compact requires, he said.

If Nebraska completes the Perkins canal, the compact requires Colorado to supply it with up to 500 cubic feet per second of water between Oct. 15 and April 1 each year.

Regardless of whether it’s built, it adds, Colorado must send Nebraska up to 120 cfs of South Platte water the rest of the year during both states’ typical irrigation season.

Colorado wasn’t even doing that last summer, Jacobson said. The river gage near Julesburg that measures compact compliance read only 112 cfs when he and other senators toured the area of the Perkins canal’s abortive 1894 dig.

The prolonged Plains drought likely contributed to that shortfall, Miller said. But he said he and Tom Riley, director of the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, saw more evidence of Colorado’s intentions Tuesday.

The two drove east from Loveland on U.S. Highway 34 “to see if Colorado was diverting water right now for augmentation for their wells in the summer,” Miller said. “We saw several examples of that.”

A National Weather Service webpage said flows in the South Platte, which has been dry in much of Keith County for months, were 50.6 cfs at the Julesburg gage Thursday afternoon. That’s one-tenth of the maximum Nebraska would be entitled to if it builds the canal.

“What they’re doing now, in combination with drought — this is the future” without securing Nebraska’s rights under the compact, Miller said.

The Zanjero team’s initial report came under fire Dec. 2 from outgoing Scottsbluff Sen. and Appropriations Committee Chairman John Stinner. He said its presentation was vague about possible benefits and didn’t account for legal costs if Colorado sues to stop the canal.

Nebraska is “begging for a lawsuit” if it proceeds, Stinner said in comments reported by the Omaha World-Herald.

But Colorado’s water interests in three other river basins — the Arkansas, Republican and especially Colorado rivers — could be put at risk by a challenge to the South Platte compact’s clear language, Miller said.

“They’re not going to challenge the legality of the federal law for compacts, because that would affect the other three compacts,” he said.

Southern California water supplies are endangered by critically low levels in the Colorado River, which runs southwest from Colorado’s Western Slope of the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado is the third state in the Republican River Compact with Kansas and Nebraska, both of which battled in court for years over how much water Nebraska owed Kansas. Lincoln County’s Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement project (N-CORPE) sends Platte basin groundwater into the Republican basin to help satisfy Kansas’ share.

Jacobson said Stinner, whom Sen.-elect Brian Hardin of Gering will succeed next month, “was a doubter during the (2022) session” about pursuing the Perkins canal project.

“If we’re afraid of a lawsuit, then we should just stop now,” he said. “I’m not saying he’s wrong. But we have more questions we need answers to.”

They include confirmation of Preszler’s and Tully’s finding that “water is available for Nebraska’s use” to fill a finished Perkins canal.

The 1923 compact grants Nebraska a South Platte water right dated Dec. 17, 1921, should it build the canal. That matters under the “first in time, first in right” doctrine of water use in Colorado, Nebraska and other Western states.

But the compact also protects Colorado’s “present and future appropriations” of all “Upper Division” South Platte water between its sources in the state’s eastern Rockies and where the river crosses the border between Morgan and Washington counties, southwest of Sterling.

Between that line and the Nebraska line — the “Lower Division” — the compact protects water rights granted before Nebraska’s presumptive right and guarantees Colorado the right to store an additional 35,000 acre-feet.

If Nebraska completes the Perkins canal, the 1923 compact would let it “call” for water from users in Logan and Sedgwick counties with water rights granted after Dec. 17, 1921.

Nebraska’s water right ranks No. 286 in time among 3,593 granted water rights in those two counties, according to a Colorado Division of Water Resources database.

But if Upper Division users bleed the South Platte dry before it reaches the Sterling area, there might not be any water to capture, Jacobson said.

“We’ve got to work that out, and that’s the other piece of it” in deciding whether to proceed, he said.

But “this is a huge, huge decision. If we give up our water rights on the South Platte, once that growth happens on the Front Range and they go use it all, it’ll be much harder to do (the canal) in the future.”

Jacobson noted that Nebraska’s state cash reserve is above $1 billion and could reach $2.3 billion by mid-2025 under revenue forecasts updated Dec. 2.

With that much money, “I’d rather see us make investments (with it) that will affect us many, many years in the future,” the District 42 lawmaker said.

It’d be best, he added, if the two states would simply agree that Colorado will deliver Nebraska its fair share of South Platte water while leaving it in the river where it belongs.

But Colorado water leaders — whom he said have acknowledged the compact’s clear language — have no incentive to consider changing anything until Nebraska has proved it’ll build the Perkins canal, Jacobson said.

“Until and unless we build the canal to the specifications” in the compact, “then they recognize they’re obligated to deliver the 500 cfs during the non-irrigation season,” he said.