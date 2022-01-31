Subdivision application sparks traffic conversation at Lincoln County commissioners meeting

“In the same breath, I have a concern that in our county we do have a housing shortage,” Bruns said.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said she has traveled all over Nebraska and has seen numerous roads with similar situations.

“I feel that the residents need to accept the responsibility (for safety),” Wuehler said. “If they build there, they’re going to be aware of it and they have to take extra measures of caution for themselves.”

She said there are other options for access to that area.

“I would hate to deny room for development and growth because of something like that,” Wuehler said, “although I know there is a concern for safety on that road.”

After the decision to approve the application, Gary Garrison and others who either live in the area or have property nearby voiced their concerns about the safety issue as well. The agenda item was not a public hearing, but Bruns gave Garrison time to express his thoughts.