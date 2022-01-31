Subdivision application sparks traffic conversation at Lincoln County commissioners meeting

An application for a subdivision north of North Platte brought forth a long discussion Monday about safety at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and Suburban Road.
The Lincoln County commissioners approved the application by Wesley and Kelly Kudera for Kudera Administrative Subdivision. Although the application met all the requirements for a subdivision under the current zoning, which is a TA-1 Transitional Agriculture District, Commissioner Kent Weems raised concerns about safety at the intersection. Weems voted against the application that passed 3-1. Commissioner Jerry Woodruff was absent from the meeting.
Planning Administrator Judy Clark said the subdivision would split an existing 8.23-acre lot into two lots. She said in a transitional agriculture district, lot sizes can be as small as 3 acres.
Weems said officials at the Department of Transportation District 6 indicated to him that no traffic study has been done on that intersection, which is near the Highway 97-83 junction.
“Having lived north of it for 40-plus years, my concern has always been that left turn at the top of that hill,” he said. “It’s very dangerous.”
Chairman Chris Bruns said he agreed with Weems and understood the concern, but he looked at the situation from a different point of view.
“In the same breath, I have a concern that in our county we do have a housing shortage,” Bruns said.
Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said she has traveled all over Nebraska and has seen numerous roads with similar situations.
“I feel that the residents need to accept the responsibility (for safety),” Wuehler said. “If they build there, they’re going to be aware of it and they have to take extra measures of caution for themselves.”
She said there are other options for access to that area.
“I would hate to deny room for development and growth because of something like that,” Wuehler said, “although I know there is a concern for safety on that road.”
After the decision to approve the application, Gary Garrison and others who either live in the area or have property nearby voiced their concerns about the safety issue as well. The agenda item was not a public hearing, but Bruns gave Garrison time to express his thoughts.
The commissioners approved an interim interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for shared highway superintendent duties. Bruns said the city is willing to consider an interim interlocal agreement for the county to use the services of city engineer Brent Burklund.
The board empowered Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer to negotiate the terms of a temporary agreement.
Bruns said the problem is “there’s not a whole lot of people who have a Class A superintendent license, or Class B for that matter.”
Volkmer said the county needs someone who can sign off on the one- and six-year road plans, which requires a Class A superintendent license. Burklund has a Class A license.
The board voted to begin advertising for a permanent highway superintendent in a legal notice as well as other advertising sites across the state.
In other action Monday:
» The board tabled entering into an agreement with Brent and Kara Reeder for a temporary construction easement and purchase of property for the Sutherland Bridge construction project.
However, Lyle Minshull, who owns property at 7117 Prairie Trace adjacent to the property in question, brought documents and maps indicating he is the owner of the Reeder property.
“I have retained an attorney to go for adverse possession on it,” Minshull said. “My grandfather, my uncle, mother have farmed this ground since 1945.”
Minshull asked the board to table the agreement until he can get the ownership of the property ironed out. The board agreed.
» The board also tabled action on a negotiated bid with Winston Michael Contracting Inc. for construction of a salt shed for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
» Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson and Co. spoke to the commissioners about refinancing of the 2017 series bonds. Grieger said the savings a short time ago would have been nearly $170,000, but Monday morning that savings had dropped to about $140,000. The board asked him to gather information and bring it back for further discussion.
» Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers presented his quarterly report.
» The board authorized Bruns to sign a proposal from Nebraska Fire and Safety Equipment for an IP communicator. An IP network is a communication network used to send and receive messages between one or more computers.
» The commissioners approved a designated liquor permit by Skyline Liquor LLC for a fundraiser Feb. 18 at Harbor Lights by the Business and Professional Women organization.
More by Job Vigil
