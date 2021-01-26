Submissions open for Lincoln Federal Savings Bank video contest

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank is accepting submissions for its Lights, Camera Save! video contest, according to a press release.

The contest, organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of sound money management and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.

“Lights, Camera, Save! gives students an opportunity to harness their creativity, learn about using money wisely and communicate those lessons with their peers,” said Alyssa Rhoades, marketing coordinator for Lincoln Federal Savings Bank. “A strong financial education is critical to a successful future, and we are thrilled to participate in a contest that reinforces that message.”

To participate, students ages 13 to 18 must create a video, 30 seconds or less, on using money wisely and submit a link to the video, along with a completed entry form, to Alyssa Rhoades, arhoades@lincolnfed.com, by March 1.

The contest is open to filmmakers of all experience levels.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank will host the first round of judging and select a winter to compete on the national level for several cash prizes, including $5,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place, and $1,000 for third and fourth places.