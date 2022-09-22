Summer’s heat spell broken, but serious drought persists

And just like that, fall arrived in North Platte.

After one more daily high temperature record Tuesday, clouds, a bit of rain and much cooler readings accompanied summer 2022’s last full day Wednesday.

The chillier conditions persisted into Thursday, when the autumnal equinox — the point when the sun shines directly over Earth’s equator — took place at 8:03 p.m. CDT.

Thursday’s peak temperature was 56 degrees at Lee Bird Field, 41 degrees cooler than during Tuesday’s heat that made what might have been North Platte’s last run at triple digits this year.

Tuesday’s high of 97 beat the city’s previous Sept. 20 record of 96 in 2016, according to records stored at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

But with no more daily records of 100 degrees or more to break, it’s likely but not certain that 2022 will remain tied for second with 2012 at 24 triple-digit days. The record of 29 was set in 1936.

This hot, drought-plagued year also won’t appear after all on North Platte’s top 10 list of driest years since official recordkeeping began on Sept. 18, 1874.

The last chance for that dubious record was washed away not by this week’s sprinkles but by the airport’s combined 0.7 inches of rain Sept. 15 and 16. All but 0.06 inches of that fell last Friday.

Wednesday brought just 0.01 inches of moisture, but the 0.02 inches that fell Thursday morning pushed North Platte past 12 inches for the year. The 4 p.m. total for all of 2022 stood at 12.01 inches.

Thursday’s latest weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map showed no change in Lincoln County conditions, even as other parts of Nebraska sank into even more serious drought categories.

Tuesday’s percentage of Lincoln County land in either “extreme drought” or “exceptional drought” remained at 68.7%. About 25.8% fell in the latter category, again encompassing the county’s southwest portion.

But 95.2% of all Nebraska land was short of moisture, up from 87.6% on Sept. 13, according to UNL’s National Drought Mitigation Center.

Land in the two worst categories grew from 29.1% to 30.4%, but the state’s percentage in “exceptional drought” remained unchanged at 10.5%.

Southwest Nebraska’s band in that category continued to arc northeast from central Deuel County to cover most of Keith County and all of Perkins and Hayes counties before dropping through southwest Lincoln County into Kansas.

Northern Chase County, southwest Frontier County, western Red Willow County and the eastern three-fourths of Hitchcock County also fell into the “exceptional drought” category.

North Platte’s low temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s through next Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service office at the airport. Highs will warm back into the mid-70s to lower 80s throughout the period.