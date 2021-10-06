Summer seems reluctant to relinquish its grip on Nebraska

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures reached 100 or more just four times from May 1 to Sept. 30, with the hottest reading of 103 recorded on June 16.

» But you wouldn’t be wrong to say summer 2021 was a hot one. Highs were 90 or above during that period on 59 days — 38.6% of the time.

That enabled 2021’s May-September period to tie for fifth all-time in North Platte with an average high of 84.9 degrees. (The same period in 2020 stands eighth by that measurement, with the summers of 2017 and 2018 ranking 14th and 18th since 1875.)

» Four high-temperature records for given dates were set during the period: June 16, Sept. 16 and Sept. 26-27.

North Platte has set seven new daily temperature records overall in 2021. That continues a trend from 2020, when 10 daily records were set and another tied during the full year.

It has been a short trend, though: No new daily records were set at all in 2019, which stands as North Platte’s seventh-wettest year.

Neither this year nor last has approached the intense heat of the drought year of 2012, which toppled 18 daily records and tied six others.