Summer seems reluctant to relinquish its grip on Nebraska

Summer’s been doing a slow fade into autumn so far in west central Nebraska.
The period from May through September was consistently hotter this year than most have been in North Platte, according to records at the High Plains Regional Climate Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
But those five months also have supplied two-thirds of this year’s total precipitation, keeping 2021 in the city’s top 20 wettest years to date despite several long dry spells.
Winter hasn’t crashed the summertime party early as it did last year, when the Labor Day weekend started with triple-digit temperatures and ended with readings struggling to stay above 40 degrees.
Thus far, North Platte’s overnight low has toyed with the freezing mark only once. Appropriately, that was on Sept. 22 — the first official day of fall — when temperatures bottomed out at 34 degrees.
The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field isn’t expecting another immediate run at the season’s first freeze. Lows will stay in the 40s to around 50, though highs will cool to about 60 by next Wednesday.
Now that we know the tomatoes will stay safe a few more days, let’s look back at North Platte’s notable summer 2021 statistics:
» If you measure hot summers by triple-digit temperatures, this go-round disappointed you.
Temperatures reached 100 or more just four times from May 1 to Sept. 30, with the hottest reading of 103 recorded on June 16.
» But you wouldn’t be wrong to say summer 2021 was a hot one. Highs were 90 or above during that period on 59 days — 38.6% of the time.
That enabled 2021’s May-September period to tie for fifth all-time in North Platte with an average high of 84.9 degrees. (The same period in 2020 stands eighth by that measurement, with the summers of 2017 and 2018 ranking 14th and 18th since 1875.)
» Four high-temperature records for given dates were set during the period: June 16, Sept. 16 and Sept. 26-27.
North Platte has set seven new daily temperature records overall in 2021. That continues a trend from 2020, when 10 daily records were set and another tied during the full year.
It has been a short trend, though: No new daily records were set at all in 2019, which stands as North Platte’s seventh-wettest year.
Neither this year nor last has approached the intense heat of the drought year of 2012, which toppled 18 daily records and tied six others.
» Finally, 2021 in North Platte still has a shot at cracking the full-year top 10 “wettest list,” though it stood just 19th through Sept. 30 with 21.63 inches.
No measurable rain has fallen during October’s first week. But the city’s year-to-date total remains slightly ahead of 2008 (21.34 inches from Jan. 1 to Oct. 5), which stands 10th with 26.62 inches for that full year.
It’s also within striking distance of ninth-ranked 1906, which had recorded exactly 23 inches of rain as of Oct. 5.
Chances to add to 2021’s precipitation total return to the forecast Saturday and remain consistent through midweek, the Weather Service says.