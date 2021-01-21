Super 2 highway between McCook and North Platte taking shape

Work on the first “Super 2” highway in Nebraska is progressing on schedule, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Most of the work has been completed on a 10-mile segment of U.S. Highway 83 between mile markers 35 and 45 by Frazier Creek in Frontier County, according to District 7 Construction Engineer Drew Wilson. Work began in the spring of 2020 on the first of six projects that will be part of the U.S. 83 Super 2.

“The project is all but finished up,” Wilson said. “After all the planning and public interest, it is exciting for those involved to see what a portion of the Super 2 is going to look like.”

A Super 2 is a two-lane highway with periodic passing lanes. Those lanes are now open on the first stretch of the U.S. 83 project.

As originally planned, Wilson said, several items will need to be completed in the spring of 2021, including flumes and seeding.

The entire 12-year project stretches over 60 miles from McCook to North Platte. U.S. 83 will continue to be a two-lane highway but will have 16 passing lanes — eight in each direction — to facilitate traffic flow. The project also includes resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation of the existing roadway in six phases.

The funding for this project and a number of other projects across the state results from the Build Nebraska Act. Enacted by the state Legislature in 2011, the law reassigned one-fourth of 1 cent of general state sales tax receipts over a 20-year period to road and street construction.