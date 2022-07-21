Surprise truck inspections in Lincoln, Dawson counties

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections this week in Lincoln and Dawson counties, according to a press release.

During Wednesday’s special enforcement effort in North Platte, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team conducted 20 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance sticker to eight vehicles throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations. Troopers discovered 55 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. Troopers placed seven vehicles and one driver out of service.

During Thursday’s effort in Lexington, the MAPS team conducted 17 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented six CVSA stickers throughout the day. Troopers discovered 46 violations and placed four vehicles out of service. No drivers were placed out of service on Thursday.

The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass-through weigh stations as part of their regular routes.

The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS Team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division.