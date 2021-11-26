Sustainable Beef answers technical questions at Tuesday night's North Platte Planning Commission meeting

Tuesday night at North Platte City Hall provided long-anticipated answers to technical questions about how Sustainable Beef LLC intends to turn an old city sewer lagoon into a modern meatpacking plant.
Near-unanimous support during a 2½-hour public hearing was followed by a 9-0 Planning Commission vote in favor of selling the lagoon on Golden Road near Newberry Access and providing $21.5 million in tax increment financing for site preparation costs.
That sent Sustainable Beef’s redevelopment plan back to the Community Redevelopment Authority, which will meet at 1 p.m. Monday to set up a Dec. 7 City Council public hearing and decisive vote.
The five CRA members will vote on a resolution on whether to recommend the sale-and-TIF plan, which it first reviewed Nov. 2.
Monday’s CRA meeting in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W. Third St., will be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube channel. Visit ci.north-platte.ne.us/government/city-council/agendas-minutes for the link.
The Sustainable Beef project’s primary features haven’t changed since its March 18 public unveiling: a single-shift, higher-wage, 875-employee plant using 21st-century design and equipment to process 1,500 head a day.
An analysis by Creighton University economists Ernie Goss and Scott Strain estimates the plant by 2024 would yield an average of 1,974 new jobs — counting new support firms and larger existing business payrolls — and $1.16 billion in annual economic output.
Precise answers to design, construction, sewage treatment and especially odor-control questions have been slower in coming.
The council approved $1 million in forgivable Quality Growth Fund and NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund loans Aug. 4 toward the project’s planning costs.
When those questions were voiced again at Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, the answers generally tracked with the intentions Sustainable Beef leaders have expressed.
Among the subjects addressed:
» The entire plant would be built inside the berm surrounding the 8- to 10-foot-deep lagoon, the base of which would be raised so the plant’s processing floor would be 5 feet higher than Newberry Access to the west.
That’s necessary so the 80-acre site’s final elevation is elevated out of the “100-year floodplain,” said Jeff Palik, a project engineer with Olsson of Grand Island.
The term refers to an elevation with a 1% chance of flooding in any given year. Land east of the retired lagoon bears that risk, but the lagoon itself sits in the “500-year floodplain” — indicating an 0.2% annual flooding chance — under 2009 changes to federal flood-zone maps.
Designing against a “100-year” flood risk in that situation “is unheard of on a site development of this size,” Palik said by telephone.
The existing berm would remain for additional flood protection, though it might be trimmed in spots by a few inches, he added.
» Stormwater detention ponds would be built inside the berm around the plant’s northeast, east and south sides in Olsson’s preliminary design schematic.
Those ponds, Palik said, would be designed to drain collected runoff northeast into the North Platte River. Sustainable Beef wouldn’t need a federal mitigation permit because wetlands in that direction are minimal, he said.
Jon Klein, one of three relatives of brothers Larry and Tom Golden at Tuesday’s meeting, said runoff now heads east toward their two homes and another west of the river forks. The brothers were not at the meeting.
“We know technology is great until it doesn’t work,” said Klein, husband of Larry Golden’s granddaughter Sophia Klein.
» The plant’s aeration basin and anaerobic digester lagoon for treating wastewater would be on the old lagoon’s west end, closest to Newberry and farthest away from the Goldens.
Both would use the same odor-control technology as the four-year-old CS Beef Packers plant in Kuna, Idaho. Sustainable Beef, like CS, also intends to capture methane from its beef plant to help provide its electricity.
Four North Platte officials visiting Kuna Nov. 1 said they detected an acrid, slightly sweet smell about half the time 1½ miles downwind from CS’ plant and no smell at all less then a mile upwind. Telegraph reporter Susan Szuch accompanied the group.
The retired North Platte sewer lagoon sits nearly a mile southeast of a proposed housing development at East Philip and Bicentennial avenues. Prevailing winds in the city are from the west or northwest.
» Project leaders said Sustainable Beef is using the Idaho plant as the model for their design, countering an allegation by Larry Golden’s sister-in-law Dee Fugate.
CS “is what we need here, not what you’re building,” she said. “That plant is laid out professionally, on level ground and with room to expand.”
Fugate again said the beef plant should be built instead on a 232.43-acre level tract of farmland south of Interstate 80 and across Newberry from the Walmart Distribution Center.
Several single-family homes sit within a mile of that tract to the south and southeast, according to Lincoln County GIS.
» City Engineer Brent Burklund refuted an allegation by Fugate that North Platte’s current wastewater plant north of the beef-plant site is already at capacity.
The wastewater plant can handle 4 million gallons a day, Burklund said, but its actual average volume has been between 2.3 million and 2.5 million gallons a day.
It was last updated in 2007 and likely will face updating again in five to seven years, regardless of whether Sustainable Beef builds its plant, Public Service Director Layne Groseth has said.
» Fugate and the Kleins raised the specter of increased motor vehicle wrecks — plus bottlenecks blocking access for their family’s homes — due to heavier traffic from plant employees and large trucks.
Golden Road would be paved and widened for truck traffic along the plant’s north side, Burklund said. Turn lanes would be added on Newberry at Golden for traffic entering and leaving the beef plant.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation reserved room to expand Newberry from two to four lanes when the east bypass opened in 1984. Expansion could come more quickly if funding is available, NDOT and city officials have said.
Burklund said NDOT counted an average of 3,700 vehicles a day on Newberry during its last traffic count in 2020.
It’s reasonable to add about 2,000 to that figure based on expected plant traffic, he said. But recent traffic counts on Buffalo Bill Avenue at West Fourth Street — also a two-lane road — averaged 8,000 vehicles a day.
While Sustainable Beef will operate a single processing shift, CEO David Briggs said, some of its 875 employees will be cleanup staff working after the line workers go home.
“What we haul in (with trucks), we’ll haul back out,” Briggs said. And “all 875 (employees) will not be there at one time.”
Olsson’s preliminary site plan shows a single plant entrance off Golden Road. Briggs said project organizers are discussing adding another entrance on the old lagoon’s east side.
» The beef plant’s lighting can be designed and managed to limit light pollution for the homes to the east, Burklund said in answering a question raised by Sophia Klein.
Her Golden relatives “will need to be able to sleep at night, and the other residents as well,” she said.
Burklund said the growing use of LED lights should help mitigate that problem, along with new lighting standards the City Council adopted in an ordinance enacted April 20.
“LED lights are very directional,” the city engineer said. “You have to aim them, and usually in a parking lot, they’re aiming down.”