Sustainable Beef answers technical questions at Tuesday night's North Platte Planning Commission meeting

The existing berm would remain for additional flood protection, though it might be trimmed in spots by a few inches, he added.

» Stormwater detention ponds would be built inside the berm around the plant’s northeast, east and south sides in Olsson’s preliminary design schematic.

Those ponds, Palik said, would be designed to drain collected runoff northeast into the North Platte River. Sustainable Beef wouldn’t need a federal mitigation permit because wetlands in that direction are minimal, he said.

Jon Klein, one of three relatives of brothers Larry and Tom Golden at Tuesday’s meeting, said runoff now heads east toward their two homes and another west of the river forks. The brothers were not at the meeting.

“We know technology is great until it doesn’t work,” said Klein, husband of Larry Golden’s granddaughter Sophia Klein.

» The plant’s aeration basin and anaerobic digester lagoon for treating wastewater would be on the old lagoon’s west end, closest to Newberry and farthest away from the Goldens.

Both would use the same odor-control technology as the four-year-old CS Beef Packers plant in Kuna, Idaho. Sustainable Beef, like CS, also intends to capture methane from its beef plant to help provide its electricity.