Sustainable Beef financing assured, CEO says; CRA approves lagoon sale

Sustainable Beef LLC CEO David Briggs said Thursday that full financing has been assured for the $325 million meatpacking plant planned on North Platte’s east edge.

Briggs spoke with The Telegraph by phone from Kennebunkport, Maine, after North Platte’s Community Redevelopment Authority approved execution of the long-anticipated sale of a retired city sewer lagoon for the 875-employee, 1,500-head-per-day plant.

A pair of 4-0 CRA votes Thursday morning set up the city’s part of a massive real estate and lender closing on the project announced in March 2021. Leaders hope to start operations in 2024.

Briggs said he thinks the closing will take place within a month.

“The answer is yes,” he said when asked if he and Sustainable Beef had assurances that project lenders would complete the complex financing package including investor dollars and city and state assistance.

“They’re going through the final steps of the financing. It just takes time. This is a huge project. We’ve got an army of people working on this.”

Because so many people are involved in finalizing the closing, Briggs added, he’s reluctant to estimate when the deal’s various documents will be signed.

“When you close on a house, there’s a whole lot of things that have to be done,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing now.”

Briggs said project consultants have been preparing Sustainable Beef’s applications for grading and construction permits with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

NDEE also will have to grant an operating permit — requiring it to investigate the project’s possible environmental impacts — as Sustainable Beef’s opening nears.

Briggs said he expects dirt work at the old lagoon at Newberry Access and Golden Road will start after closing but before a formal groundbreaking.

“We’ve got to get going,” Briggs said. “Every day is critical to us.”

North Platte residents and city officials have been waiting for more than eight months since the City Council unanimously agreed Dec. 7 to sell the retired lagoon and grant Sustainable Beef $21.5 million in tax increment financing.

The council last August granted a pair of $500,000 forgivable loans for planning costs from North Platte’s Quality Growth Fund and the NorthWestern Energy Economic Development Fund. The Legislature in April granted $20 million from the state’s share of federal COVID-19 aid.

Council members required that Sustainable Beef present evidence of completed financing arrangements and a signed construction contract in order for the lagoon to be sold for the beef plant for its $142,500 appraised value.

CRA members voted 4-0 Thursday, with Chairman Greg Wilke abstaining, to approve resolutions to transfer the 80-acre site from the city to the CRA and then from the CRA to Sustainable Beef. The council signed off July 19 on the transfer to the CRA.

Both underlying real estate deals will be closed at the same time beef-plant organizers sign documents to complete their construction contract and financing package, CRA attorney Mike Bacon of Gothenburg told the panel.

Neither real estate transfer “will be signed until we see the two documents,” he said, adding that all the closing documents to be signed “will be about a foot high.”

The sale from the CRA to Sustainable Beef will be done by “special warranty deed” to limit the authority’s liability, Bacon added.

CRA Vice Chairman Rob Stefka, who presided over the Sustainable Beef votes, closed Thursday’s brief meeting by paying tribute to the western Nebraska ranch families who helped launch the beef-plant project or have committed to sell cattle to the North Platte plant.

“Truthfully, most of the time that we speak to those people, they own (their ranch) but they’re just a steward of it. It’s to be kept within the family,” said Stefka, a longtime North Platte commercial real estate agent.

People who don’t live on farms or ranches don’t always appreciate the financial razor’s edge on which agricultural producers live, he said.

“With these operations, there’s no paycheck on the first or 15th (of each month)," he said. "You get one paycheck a year — maybe. …

“When we go to their homes, what they live in is not quite as good as the barn that they keep their animals in. I also notice that I don’t see Rolls-Royces. I see pickups. …

“So thank you again, ranch families, for continuing to fight. We as a community and individuals support you. Thank you for all the jobs that you supply.”