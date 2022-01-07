Sustainable Beef LLC and Lincoln Co. 'rail park' leaders welcoming Sen. Mike Groene's bills

Leaders of the Sustainable Beef LLC and Lincoln County “rail park” projects are welcoming new bills by state Sen. Mike Groene to have the state steer more money toward each.
The North Platte lawmaker’s LB 783 would set aside $75 million of Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 relief funds for grants toward “new construction of beef slaughter and packing plants.”
LB 788, meanwhile, would boost available state matching funds under Groene’s 2021 rail-park law (LB 40) from $10 million to the full $50 million envisioned in the original bill.
Groene introduced both bills during the 2022 session’s first day Wednesday. Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg is a co-sponsor of both LB 783 and LB 788.
The Legislature last May gave unanimous 49-0 final approval to LB 40. The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. helped shape that bill as it continued planning its proposed rail park just east of Hershey.
Groene first brought up his desire to steer American Rescue Plan Act funds toward Sustainable Beef as he testified Nov. 23 at City Hall in favor of city support for its project.
America’s beef industry was demonstrably harmed by the pandemic that reached Nebraska in March 2020, Groene said. Spending of ARP funds must be linked to COVID-19’s impact.
Getting some or all of what LB 783 envisions would ease Sustainable Beef’s debt burden in building its plant atop a retired North Platte sewer lagoon, CEO David Briggs said Friday.
“This would allow us to not borrow as much money,” he said. “The less money you borrow, the less risk there is.”
Groene “presented the idea to us (that) that’s an eligible use of the funds,” Briggs added. “He’s leading the charge on that, and we appreciate his support and interest in Lincoln County and our project.”
Because project organizers won’t borrow all they need at once, he said, it doesn’t matter much when the Legislature might pass LB 783 or something like it. Lawmakers are scheduled to meet through mid-April.
Sustainable Beef must complete its $325 million in financing to buy the old lagoon and start preparing it under the redevelopment plan the City Council approved Dec. 7.
“We’re very close. This definitely would help,” Briggs said.
Groene’s follow-up rail-park bill would help the Hershey project take shape more quickly, North Platte chamber President and CEO Gary Person said Friday.
Building the rail park’s initial stage would cost $37.5 million, he said, based on the 3,000-page LB 40 application the chamber submitted when the program officially opened Monday.
Person said the chamber is asking for the maximum $30 million in matching funds allowed under Groene’s original bill. The difference represents funds raised or otherwise secured locally.
The rail-park design would cost $60 million to realize if it were built all at once, he added.
LB 40 set the maximum size of the state’s rail park fund at $50 million. Senators allocated only an initial $5 million a year for two years under a companion bill, LB 40A.
If they agree now to fully fund the program, Person said, the Hershey rail park could be built out more rapidly instead of “piecemealing it over 10 years.”
“You’re going to have a park rocking and rolling and having an economic impact much quicker,” he said.
Person applauded Groene’s followup rail-park effort. “I hope he can pull it off,” he said. “He’s told us there’s hope it can get done.”
LB 788 also would open the door for Lincoln County’s project to gain more than $30 million in state help over the long term.
Should the Legislature allocate more matching funds beyond the initial $50 million, the bill says, individual projects could receive up to 60% of the extra funds.
Several other Nebraska cities applied for rail-park funds when applications opened Monday, Person said. He doesn’t know when the Nebraska Department of Economic Development might make initial awards.
