Sustainable Beef LLC and Lincoln Co. 'rail park' leaders welcoming Sen. Mike Groene's bills

Getting some or all of what LB 783 envisions would ease Sustainable Beef’s debt burden in building its plant atop a retired North Platte sewer lagoon, CEO David Briggs said Friday.

“This would allow us to not borrow as much money,” he said. “The less money you borrow, the less risk there is.”

Groene “presented the idea to us (that) that’s an eligible use of the funds,” Briggs added. “He’s leading the charge on that, and we appreciate his support and interest in Lincoln County and our project.”

Because project organizers won’t borrow all they need at once, he said, it doesn’t matter much when the Legislature might pass LB 783 or something like it. Lawmakers are scheduled to meet through mid-April.

Sustainable Beef must complete its $325 million in financing to buy the old lagoon and start preparing it under the redevelopment plan the City Council approved Dec. 7.

“We’re very close. This definitely would help,” Briggs said.

Groene’s follow-up rail-park bill would help the Hershey project take shape more quickly, North Platte chamber President and CEO Gary Person said Friday.