Sustainable Beef packing plant facing lengthy permit process ahead

Despite the hurdles Sustainable Beef has already cleared, there’s still a long road ahead for the processing plant, even before construction can start.

Shelley Schneider, administrator for the permitting and engineering division of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, talked with The Telegraph last week about some of the permits generally needed, since she didn’t have detailed information on the beef plant.

One thing Schneider could say for certain, however, is that any permits could take awhile.

“If we were to get the application in today, there are a number of applications ahead of it, and so it may not get processed immediately. It may be a few months before we can get a draft out” for the public to peruse, she said.

The first permits needed would be construction permits for air quality and stormwater.

Air quality construction permit

An air quality construction permit allows a facility to construct something that will create emissions, while protecting the ambient air quality, according to the NDEE guidance. This permit must be obtained before construction starts.