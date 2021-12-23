Sustainable Beef packing plant facing lengthy permit process ahead

Despite the hurdles Sustainable Beef has already cleared, there’s still a long road ahead for the processing plant, even before construction can start.
Shelley Schneider, administrator for the permitting and engineering division of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, talked with The Telegraph last week about some of the permits generally needed, since she didn’t have detailed information on the beef plant.
One thing Schneider could say for certain, however, is that any permits could take awhile.
“If we were to get the application in today, there are a number of applications ahead of it, and so it may not get processed immediately. It may be a few months before we can get a draft out” for the public to peruse, she said.
The first permits needed would be construction permits for air quality and stormwater.
Air quality construction permit
An air quality construction permit allows a facility to construct something that will create emissions, while protecting the ambient air quality, according to the NDEE guidance. This permit must be obtained before construction starts.
To apply for the permit, Schneider said, the applicant needs to provide information about potential air emissions from construction, the control devices planned and information about incineration. Depending on the size of the construction project, air quality modeling may be needed to make sure the applicant and the public understand the impact on air quality and what is being done to comply with National Ambient Air Quality Standards.
The public will have a chance to comment on this permit, Schneider said. Once the NDEE is ready to issue a draft, a public notice will be published for 30 days.
During that time frame, members of the public can comment or request a public hearing. If a hearing is requested, NDEE must publish that notice for 30 days.
“Typically, we hold the public hearings in a location near where the facility is going to be located. So we would be having any public hearing, if they’re requested and we decide to have them, they would be held in the North Platte area,” Schneider said.
Construction stormwater permit
A construction stormwater permit must be obtained before construction if the project will disturb more than 1 acre of land.
According to Sustainable Beef LLC’s TIF redevelopment proposal, the primary structure on the site will cover 424,123 square feet, or about 9 acres.
With this permit, the applicant needs to submit a pollution prevention plan showing how the facility will manage stormwater and prevent pollutants from migrating off the construction site. The NDEE must receive a letter of intent at least seven days before land grading and clearing start.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, this permit is important because rain washing over a construction site can pick up pollutants — sediment, debris and chemicals — and transport them into storm sewers or bodies of water.
This permit is part of the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System, which “translates general requirements of the Clean Water Act into specific provisions tailored to the operations of each person discharging pollutants,” according to the EPA.
This permit would follow the same public comment process as the air quality construction permit.
During the construction stormwater permitting process, Nebraska Game and Parks also has an opportunity to review whether there are any concerns related to threatened and endangered species, Schneider said.
Other permits
A wastewater construction permit may also be needed depending on the method of wastewater treatment, Schneider said.
After construction is complete, Sustainable Beef LLC would need to apply for air quality operating and industrial stormwater permits, which address concerns similarly to the construction permits.
The air quality operating permit should be applied for within a year of the facility’s beginning operation, and needs to be renewed every five years. This permit has a public comment process like that of the air quality construction permit.
The industrial stormwater permit must to be applied for at least 30 days before the facility starts operating. Depending on whether Sustainable Beef LLC applies for a general industrial stormwater permit or an individual one, there may not be a public hearing. This permit is renewed every five years and manages stormwater while the facility is operating.