Sustainable Beef plant wins unanimous backing from North Platte Planning Commission

Three relatives of Larry Golden, who lives a mile east of the retired lagoon, pleaded with the panel to dissent from letting their family’s properties near the Platte River forks be forever ruined by the plant’s proximity.

“Does this project benefit the entire region?” asked Sophia Klein, a granddaughter of Golden. Because it would harm their family, “I believe you should vote no.”

Golden’s sister-in-law Dee Fugate again denounced Sustainable Beef’s organizers and local leaders, saying their “propaganda” had deceived Sandhills ranchers and muted residents who don’t want the plant.

“The way this has been handled from the start is an insult to North Platte and our ranchers,” Fugate said. “I’m the only one who has told you the truth out of these locals here.”

Compared with the lengthy public hearing, Planning Commission members took only a few minutes to endorse the plan.

“I’m just glad to see such a pouring out of support from this community for this project,” said commission member Tristen Winder.

“I think this is a cool project,” added colleague David Fudge, who offered the motion to back Sustainable Beef’s sale-and-TIF request.

More details from Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting will appear later this holiday weekend in the print Telegraph and on nptelegraph.com.

