Sustainable Beef signs partnership with Walmart for NP beef plant

Sustainable Beef LLC has inked a deal with Walmart to supply the national retailer with the majority of the beef it’ll process at its planned meatpacking plant on North Platte’s eastern edge.

Walmart will hold a minority interest in Sustainable Beef, with local investors and the project’s founding ranchers holding the majority, CEO David Briggs said after the two companies announced their partnership agreement Wednesday morning.

He said earth-moving will start during September, with formal groundbreaking set for 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at the former city sewer lagoon where the 1,500-head-per-day processing plant will rise.

The plant, which will provide 875 direct jobs and is expected to lure hundreds more through supporting businesses, now is expected to open by late 2024.

“I’m hoping we’ll get started within two weeks,” Briggs told The Telegraph.

Wednesday’s news comes two years after North Platte leaders first met with Sustainable Beef’s organizers to express interest in hosting their beef plant. The project was announced March 18, 2021.

The city has granted Sustainable Beef $1 million in forgivable loans and $21.5 million in tax increment financing besides agreeing to sell the retired lagoon at Newberry Access and Golden Road.

The beef-plant project also will receive $20 million toward its construction cost from the state of Nebraska’s share of federal COVID-19 aid. State senators approved that allocation in April.

Briggs said that Sustainable Beef’s first contacts with Walmart took place in summer 2021, as project organizers were working on plant design and discussing the TIF package the City Council agreed to in December.

In organizers’ contacts with Walmart, “we really came to find out we were trying to accomplish the same thing in sustainability,” he said.

“We really care about our cattle, we really care about our land, and we want to tell that story. We discovered Walmart’s been trying to tell the same thing — that, hey, we’re trying to be sustainable in how we buy our food and how we support our producers.”

Briggs said the close proximity across Interstate 80 of North Platte’s Walmart Distribution Center — which specializes in grocery distribution to multiple states — also figured in Sustainable Beef’s decision to approach the retail giant.

“Our plant will take care of more than one DC,” he said. But “it was always on my radar screen, where Walmart has such a good distribution center right down the road, that they’d be a good partner for this facility.”

Sustainable Beef’s project site sits a mile north of I-80’s Newberry Access interchange. The Walmart DC sits less than one-half mile south of that junction.

Tyler Lehr, Walmart’s senior U.S. vice president of merchandising for deli services, meat and seafood, said the retailer wants to provide “high-quality, affordable beef to our customers.”

“We know Sustainable Beef LLC has a responsible approach to beef processing, one that includes creating long-term growth for cattle ranchers and family farmers,” Lehr said in the companies’ joint press release.

“This investment provides greater visibility into the beef supply chain and complements Walmart’s regeneration commitment to improve grazing management.”

Besides Walmart’s financial involvement, Briggs said, the federal Farm Credit System is the other major player in Sustainable Beef’s nine-figure financing for building the plant.

Continued inflation, he said, has driven the estimated cost past the $325 million organizers have quoted for months. Briggs said he won’t confirm exact figures because they’re now considered proprietary information.

“The cost kept going up, so we had to keep working on the financing,” said Briggs, who confirmed Aug. 11 that Sustainable Beef had secured its financing. “We didn’t want to build the thing and then not have enough money to run it.”

As a minority owner, Walmart will be represented on Sustainable Beef’s board of directors, the two firms said in a Wednesday press release.

But Briggs stressed that the western and central Nebraska ranchers who helped launch the project will remain co-owners as well as suppliers of the Angus beef the North Platte plant will process and sell.

“The founding members are all still active,” he said. “We will have some (other) local investors in addition to the founders. We’ll talk to them shortly to finalize that piece.

“But the local investors will own the majority of the company,” including the founding ranchers, he added.

That feature allows Sustainable Beef to maintain the “cooperative hybrid” business model that has been the organizers’ goal, said Briggs, the longtime CEO of the Alliance-based WESTCO agricultural cooperative.

“All the people are in the supply room making decisions of what’s best for everybody in the whole process,” Briggs said.

“In the case of the cattlemen who are part owners of the plant, they’ll process their cattle at their own plant, which is a co-op.”