Sutherland Junior Rodeo Queen candidates go through horsemanship competition

The Sutherland Junior Rodeo Queen candidates went through the horsemanship portion of the competition Saturday at the rodeo arena in Sutherland.
The winner of the 2021 contest will be announced Sunday, the main day for Sutherland’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
The Sutherland parade is Sunday at 2 p.m. and the rodeo continues at 7 p.m. Sunday night.
Todd von Kampen
