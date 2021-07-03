 Skip to main content
Sutherland Junior Rodeo Queen candidates go through horsemanship competition
featured top story

Angellyn Wardyn, 12, seeks to corral a calf during the “working stock horse” portion of Saturday morning’s Sutherland Junior Rodeo Queen horsemanship competition. The daughter of Kristina and Steve Wardyn lives in North Platte but will be a Hershey Public Schools seventh-grader next fall.

 Todd von Kampen / The North Platte Telegraph

The Sutherland Junior Rodeo Queen candidates went through the horsemanship portion of the competition Saturday at the rodeo arena in Sutherland.

The winner of the 2021 contest will be announced Sunday, the main day for Sutherland’s annual Fourth of July celebration.

The Sutherland parade is Sunday at 2 p.m. and the rodeo continues at 7 p.m. Sunday night.

