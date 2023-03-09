A 31-year-old Sutherland man has been jailed and charged with making terroristic threats against another person and threatening a police officer.

Joshua T. Holmes was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors after the Tuesday night incident.

According to a probable cause affidavit, North Platte Police Officer Levi Gibbs was dispatched to a house in the 700 block of West Third Street in North Platte shortly before 11 p.m.

Holmes' mother, who lives at the house, said she had been in bed and Holmes was threatening her because she would not give him money. She notified police dispatch, then got out of bed and saw Holmes coming out of the kitchen with a knife.

When Gibbs arrived at the address, he saw the woman running from the house in bare feet, yelling at Holmes, who was following directly behind, to get away from her.

When Holmes saw the police cruiser, he ran back toward the house, ignoring Gibbs’ command to stop. However, the door to the house had jammed when Holmes slammed it shut, and he was unable to open it. Holmes then ran toward the side of the house. Gibbs approached Holmes, ordering him to stop, as he heard the woman yell from behind that Holmes had been chasing her with a knife.

By then, Gibbs was within about 10 feet of Holmes. Pointing a light through the darkness, he saw that Holmes had two silver butcher-style knives in his hands.

Gibbs then shocked Holmes with a Taser. Holmes threw the knife from his right hand and it landed on the ground beside Gibbs. Holmes fell into the gate at the side of the house, it opened, and he fell to the ground. Gibbs rolled Holmes over and handcuffed him as Holmes released the other knife.

Holmes appeared before Judge Joel Jay on Wednesday and was charged with use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, a class 2 felony; possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, class 3 felony; making terroristic threats, class 3A felony; attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, a class 4 felony; and assault-threatening another person in a menacing manner and obstructing a peace officer, both class 1 misdemeanors.

Holmes’ bail was set at 10% of $25,000. A preliminary hearing was set for March 16 at 9 a.m.