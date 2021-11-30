Sutherland prepares to cruise into Christmas Dec. 15

Sutherland will hold a “Cruisin’ into Christmas” event for the second straight year.

The cruise, sponsored by the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 15. Those who are interested are asked to meet and line up vehicles in the football parking lot at the school at 6:30 p.m.

Vehicles will then depart the lot to cruise the streets to take in the houses and structures that are decorated for the holidays.