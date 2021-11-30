 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sutherland prepares to cruise into Christmas Dec. 15
0 comments

Sutherland prepares to cruise into Christmas Dec. 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Sutherland will hold a “Cruisin’ into Christmas” event for the second straight year.

The cruise, sponsored by the Sutherland Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Dec. 15. Those who are interested are asked to meet and line up vehicles in the football parking lot at the school at 6:30 p.m.

Vehicles will then depart the lot to cruise the streets to take in the houses and structures that are decorated for the holidays.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News