Sutherland sales tax will take effect Jan. 1, state says

A 1.5% city sales tax approved by Sutherland voters in May will take effect there Jan. 1, the Nebraska Department of Revenue announced Wednesday.

The local tax, adopted in the May 10 primary election, will produce a combined state and local sales tax of 7% within the village’s limits. The state sales tax rate is 5.5%.

Voters last spring narrowly approved the 1.5% tax along with an economic development program that will be funded with one-third of its net proceeds under 1991’s Legislative Bill 840.

The other two-thirds of Sutherland’s new local sales tax will pay for infrastructure work and various other projects in the village.

As with the state sales tax, food items or ingredients are mostly excluded from Sutherland’s local sales tax. Prepared food and food sold through vending machines are subject to the tax.

— Telegraph staff reports

— Telegraph staff reports

