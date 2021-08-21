Swan's Fine Home adds household items

“I didn’t bring a lot of my stuff, I got rid of a lot,” Painter said of the move. “Some of the things I didn’t think about was like cutting boards and plates and cups, little stuff like that, being able to go somewhere and know, I need this and I can buy it here, as opposed to waiting a week or more to buy it online.”

Painter said she was so passionate about the idea that she took on remodeling a room inside Swan’s to house the products.

“I was a general contractor in Omaha before COVID,” Painter said. “I did more like budget kitchen flips, tile, epoxy work and countertops and stuff like that and a lot of painting.”

Lashley said Painter had the knowledge and experience to do the remodel.

“When we were talking about taking down the drop ceiling, I had no idea how to do that,” Lashley said. “Jessica said, ‘I can do that.’ I said, ‘If you want to do it, go for it.’”

They tried to find a contractor to do the work, but none was available on a timely basis.

“I did the wall repair, painting, I ripped out the ceiling, had to rip out all the old flooring,” Painter said. “All that I did myself just because we would have had to wait another two months to open.”