Swanson Reservoir near Trenton had a very high E. coli reading this week. The reading was greater than 2,419 colonies per 100 milliliters of water. Anything above 235 colonies per milliliter is considered high.

The sample was taken on Tuesday and was reported on Thursday on the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy’s Beach Watch website at deq-iis.ne.gov/zs/bw.

“Incidental ingestion of water from lakes that have recently tested high significantly increases the chance of an illness associated with ingestion of E. coli bacteria,” reads a statement on the Beach Watch site.

No other alerts were listed on the site. However, NDEE does not test all the Interstate lakes that are popular in the state.