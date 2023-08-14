Harmful algal bloom tips and info

What to look for

Water that has a neon green, pea green, blue-green or reddish-brown color.

Water that has a bad odor.

Foam, scum or a thick paint-like appearance on the water surface.

Green or blue-green streaks on the surface.

Areas with algae that look like grass clippings floating in the water.

Symptoms

The risks come from external exposure (prolonged skin contact) and from swallowing the water.

External symptoms: Skin rashes, lesions and blisters. In severe cases, mouth ulcers, ulcers inside the nose, eye and/or ear irritation and blistering of the lips.

Ingestion symptoms: headaches, nausea, muscular pains, central abdominal pain, diarrhea and vomiting. In severe cases, seizures, liver failure, respiratory arrest and even death, although this is rare.

Contacts

If you think a public lake has a HAB, contact NDEE’s Surface Water Unit at 402-471-0096 or 402-471-2186, or e-mail NDEE.BeachWatch@Nebraska.gov.

If you experience health symptoms, notify your physician, and report it to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services at 402-471-0510. You can also contact the Nebraska Regional Poison Center at 800-222-1222 for more information.

For a full fact sheet with more information, go to deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/ENV042607.