Taco fundraiser will benefit North Platte-area TNR program
Taco fundraiser will benefit North Platte-area TNR program

​The Trap Neuter Return program in North Platte will host a “Tacos for TNR” fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Moose Lodge, 1315 E. Fourth St.

All proceeds from the free-will donation event will help cats in the community.

Fry bread tacos will be served, and the Army of Angels will host a bake sale.

A silent auction will accompany the event.

If a $1,000 goal is met, TNR will receive a matching grant for $1,000, according to information from the organization.

​TNR’s mission statement includes reducing the local population of homeless cats locally; care for homeless cats by arranging wellness checks, rabies shots and parasite treatment and addressing other health concerns; providing colony care; educating the community; and socializing kittens and evaluating stray cats for placement.

To donate a silent auction item or help, call Sami Erickson at 308-539-1225.

