Talkin’ about tonight: Nebraskaland Days closes with Toby Keith, carnival
“I’m humbled and grateful,” said Davanne Moul, a senior national sales director for the cosmetic company Mary Kay. “That’s how I feel, grateful to the max.”
A 10-year-old girl died despite efforts to save her by the North Platte Police Department, the North Platte Fire and Rescue Department and Gre…
A North Platte business’s application for a conditional use permit on behalf of Hastings horse-racing interests has been pulled from the City Council’s July 6 agenda, City Administrator Matthew Kibbon said Monday.
The dog was severely malnourished and weighed just 5 pounds when it was taken to Tender Hearts Veterinary Center.
North Platte man to serve up to six years in state prison after methamphetamine found during 2020 traffic stop
In Lincoln County District Court, Bryan L. Kayser said he was interested in getting help with his drug addiction, adding, “This jail stuff is not what it is cracked up to be.”
What started as a donation to honor Paige Teets grew into an unforgettable Father's Day afternoon at North Platte's Cody Park
Many patrons of Cody Park Rides and Concessions continued to “pay it forward” in honor of Paige Teets, who died in February of multiple myeloma and myelodysplastic syndromes.
A 24-year old Omaha man was injured in a jet ski collision about 4 p.m. Monday at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area in Keith County.
Groundbreaking launches relocation of North Platte's Nebraska National Guard facilities to Lee Bird Field
Gov. Pete Ricketts; Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska adjutant general; and Mayor Brandon Kelliher were among those sticking shovels into sand where a $9.3 million, 23,868-square-foot vehicle maintenance shop will be built.
Luke Combs performed before a sold out crowd Friday at Wild West Arena.
Watch now: Despite her mom being a former Miss Nebraska, Morgan Holen 'truly had to want to do the job' for herself
After becoming Miss Nebraska's Outstanding Teen in 2014, Miss Nebraska 2021 Morgan Holen took time away from the competition: "I didn’t want to do it unless I could do it 110%.”