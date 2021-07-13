Teachers gain tips at Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture boot camp

“I got put in charge of setting up our FFA district’s ag mechanics Career Development Events,” he said. “Since he works with the CDEs for State, I reached out to Dan for help on that. He mentioned doing a boot camp this summer, so I hopped on.”

Curtis native Madison Clark completed a master’s degree in agricultural communications in 2021 and starts a teaching assignment this fall at Norris High School.

“The boot camp was an excellent experience to learn and grow more in an area I was not previously very knowledgeable in,” she shared. “As agriculture instructors we have to know many different areas of ag and technical areas well enough to be able to teach them. Any chance to expand those skills like we did at NCTA is helpful to be able to take back to the classroom.”

At Norris, she will serve in a two-teacher team, as well.

“I personally enjoyed the electricity part of the boot camp the most,” Clark said. “I can see how applicable these skills are in careers and I’m excited to be able to share what I learned with students this year.”

Shauna Roberson teaches agricultural education at Garden County Public Schools in Oshkosh.