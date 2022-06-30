Teens suffer minor injuries after driving car into canal

Two teenagers sustained minor injuries after they reportedly drove into a Nebraska Public Power District canal Wednesday night.

The empty vehicle was located early Thursday morning submerged and not visible in the canal about 200 yards north of North Maloney Drive, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release.

Deputies later located the female driver and male passenger. The driver will be issued a citation for various violations, according to the release, which noted that “alcohol clearly was a factor in the accident.”

According to the release, a Lake Maloney resident made a 911 call about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The individual said two “injured and intoxicated” teenagers came to his door and told him they had driven their vehicle into the canal somewhere near the outlet camping area.

The homeowner said the teens left the residence after they were told law enforcement had been contacted.

Deputies searched the area for the vehicle and the teens through the night. Nebraska Game and Parks Conversation officers and members of the Lincoln County dive team assisted in the search Thursday when the vehicle was ultimately found and removed from the canal.

