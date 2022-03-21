Telegraph editor Joan von Kampen named Lee’s western Nebraska editor

Joan von Kampen, The Telegraph’s managing editor since 2016, has been named to manage the newsrooms of three additional Lee Enterprises newspapers.

Von Kampen, 56, was named Lee’s western Nebraska editor effective Monday.

She will continue to live in North Platte and run the Telegraph newsroom while also overseeing the news staffs of the Scottsbluff Star-Herald, Gering Courier and Hemingford Ledger.

“Joan’s impressive experience and accomplishment in journalism, as well as her love for her home town and deep understanding of western Nebraska, make her the perfect person for this job,” said David McCumber, Lee Enterprises’ local news director for the western United States.

Von Kampen, a Scottsbluff native, will commute regularly as needed between North Platte, the Twin Cities and Hemingford.

She began her newspaper career at the Des Moines Register in 1988 after graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with high honors.

Her appointment marks a personal return to the Star-Herald, where she and her husband, Todd, worked from 1991 to 1995 before working at The Telegraph from 1995 to 1997.

The Omaha World-Herald hired her as a copy editor in 1997.

From 2012 to 2016 she was the World-Herald News Service manager, coordinating coverage among papers throughout Nebraska and western Iowa.

She was named The Telegraph’s managing editor in January 2016, assuming her duties that April.

“Even during our 19 years in Omaha, we still considered all of western Nebraska our home,” von Kampen said.

“That’ll still be true, even though we’ll continue to live in North Platte. I’ve never stopped loving Scottsbluff-Gering, and I’m excited for this chance to also lead my hometown paper and serve all the people of our home region.”

Joan and Todd von Kampen, who grew up in Ogallala, have four grown children and two grandchildren.

The Star-Herald and Telegraph have had common ownership since 1968. They were the two daily newspapers of Western Publishing Co., which was purchased by the Omaha World-Herald Co. in 2000.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., which bought the World-Herald in 2012, sold its BH Media Group to Lee Enterprises effective in March 2020.