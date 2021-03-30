 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Telegraph staff reports LCSO receives grant for traffic speed control equipment
0 comments

Telegraph staff reports LCSO receives grant for traffic speed control equipment

  • 0

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant to purchase equipment to use for traffic speed control.

The funds, from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, will cover costs for two mobile radar units. The assistance is up to $1,800.

“This grant award will allow law enforcement to purchase equipment that will assist the agency in their mission to enhance public safety on our roadways,” William Kovarik, the administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office, said in a media release. “It provides the tools they require to focus on problematic traffic areas throughout Lincoln County to promote safer roadways and reduce speed-related traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Virgin Galactic to start testing latest spaceship

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News