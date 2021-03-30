Telegraph staff reports LCSO receives grant for traffic speed control equipment

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant to purchase equipment to use for traffic speed control.
The funds, from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office, will cover costs for two mobile radar units. The assistance is up to $1,800.
“This grant award will allow law enforcement to purchase equipment that will assist the agency in their mission to enhance public safety on our roadways,” William Kovarik, the administrator for the NDOT Highway Safety Office, said in a media release. “It provides the tools they require to focus on problematic traffic areas throughout Lincoln County to promote safer roadways and reduce speed-related traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries.”